Late Late Toy Show: ticket lottery opens for December 6th programme

RTÉ has opened applications for “golden tickets” to the Late Late Toy Show.

Just more than a month out from the show, RTÉ is calling on “big kids” across the country to apply, although it warned demand far exceeds the number of seats available.

“As demand for tickets exceeds supply each year, tickets will be allocated by random selection to give all that apply a fair and equal chance at being in the audience,” RTÉ said, adding it is no longer operating a waiting list for audience tickets.

The Late Late Toy Show is scheduled to air on December 6th, with last year’s show being the most-watched programme of the year, with a viewership of more than 1.7 million.

The show saw a record 550,000 streams on RTÉ Player, with viewers spanning 147 countries, while also raising €3.6 million for the Toy Show Appeal, a fund to help several children’s charities and causes.

“It’s that special time of the year where I become weirdly popular with family, friends and complete strangers. And yet they all just want to ask me the same question: ‘any chance of an aul ticket for the Toy Show?’,” host Patrick Kielty said.

Those interested can fill out a questionnaire on RTÉ's website that seeks information from applicants such as their favourite Christmas song.

Successful applicants will be contacted the week before the Toy Show.

The broadcaster said the “golden tickets” are non-transferable, and those presenting transferred tickets will be refused admission.