Curfew review: Passable thriller set in dystopian near future where men aren’t allowed out after dark

There is a proud tradition in UK television of doing dystopia on a budget. Remember Doctor Who back when the monsters were 90 per cent glue-and-bin-liner? Or what about the mid-1980s BBC adaptation of John Christopher’s The Tripods, which got around the challenge of telling a story involving giant robots by never actually showing them on screen? Genius!

That long-standing British talent for churning out gritty sci-fi on the cheap is once again on show in Curfew (Paramount+ from Thursday), a passable shoestring thriller hobbled by a lot of weird gender politics. The setting is in a near future where men are forbidden from leaving the house at night so that women can safely go about their business. Which raises the questions of whether the producers have a) ever heard of domestic violence and b) if the patriarchy only does its dirty work under cover of darkness?

There is no opting out of the restriction. All boys and men aged 10 and over are tagged – step outside, and a flying squad of coppers will come down on their heads. Amid such iron-clad policing, the rules leave no wriggle space for men who fancy stretching their legs of an evening – or do they? That’s the issue confronting Sarah Parish’s detective inspector Pamela Green when a battered woman’s body is discovered outside a women’s rights centre.

[ The best new streaming shows to watch in OctoberOpens in new window ]

[ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 review – The good news is that the wonky Irish accents are goneOpens in new window ]

She is convinced the killer has to be a man – on the basis that no woman could unleash such savagery (“behind every dead woman is a man covered in blood saying he loves her”). But emotion may be clouding her judgment as her own daughter was the last woman killed before the new laws were implemented. Her colleagues are certainly dubious – and there is the added challenge of Green’s hapless new partner, a whey-faced bloke named Eddie (Mitchell Robertson).

READ MORE

Green and Eddie go to work rounding up suspects while in flashback we are introduced to Mandip Gill’s Sarah – a “tagger” who affixes ankle bracelets to men and boys and who has become the target of men’s rights activists and angry incel types.

Mitchell Robinson as Eddie. Photograph: Paramount+/Vertigo Films/PA

Sarah has a challenging relationship with her daughter Cass (Imogen Sandhu), who feels that locking men away at night does more harm than good. Cass is also butting heads with her teacher Helen (Alexandra Burke), who spends her civics classes parroting the government line that men need to be quasi-incarcerated for everyone’s good.

Parish and Gil are excellent – which is just well as Curfew (adapted from Jayne Cowie’s 2022 novel After Dark) calls for superhuman levels of suspension of disbelief. On the one hand, we are supposed to accept that men have become such a danger to society that they have to be put under house arrest each sundown. Yet, at the same time, the patriarchy has apparently been subjugated to the point where legislators can force men to remain indoors. It seems as if these two concepts are in direct opposition and reduce the all-too-urgent debate around gender violence to the level of Star Trek-type plot gimmick. There is also a twist at the end of the first of four episodes which throws into doubt a great deal of what we’ve seen up to that point.

Mitchell Robertson as Eddie and Sarah Parish as Pamela. Photograph: Vertigo Films/Paramount+/PA

Yet for all those misgivings, it’s still refreshing to see a series use speculative fiction to explore issues around everyday misogyny and the fact that many women simply don’t feel safe walking alone after dark (or during the day for that matter). It’s a reminder that sci-fi can serve as a prism through which we can interrogate present-day issues – and that you don’t need a mega-budget to bring to the screen a dark future that looks a lot more like the present-day than we might care to admit.