Bad Monkey review: Vince Vaughn atones for his atrocious True Detective with a freewheeling crime caper

Vince Vaughn’s last foray into small-screen noir was the atrocious second season of True Detective, in 2015. He’s on steadier ground in Bill Lawrence’s enjoyably gonzo adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s Florida-set Bad Monkey (Apple TV+, from Wednesday), a freewheeling crime caper where vibes trump substance.
As is often the case with modern thrillers, the plot is convoluted and immaterial to the fun. It begins with the discovery of a severed arm off the Florida Keys. Enter Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy, a one-time hotshot with the Miami police dismissed for his general Vince Vaughnness (and also for shunting his girlfriend’s husband off a jetty).
He’s reluctant to return to his sleuthing days, but when a pal at the police department (John Ortiz) begs him to lend his expertise to the arm-in-the-water investigation, he can’t say no. Meanwhile, a parallel plot concerns a Bahamian fisherman (Ronald Peet) whose beachfront home is threatened by a greedy developer.
There’s a long tradition of American thrillers fuelled by an underlying madcap quality, from Chevy Chase’s Fletch to Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice (subsequently brought to the screen with stoner-ish fealty by Paul Thomas Anderson). This is also the milieu that Lawrence (creator of Scrubs and Ted Lasso) and Vaughn embrace in a rambling story that leans into the cliche of Florida as the wackiest place in the universe (a caricature with which many Floridians are understandably fed up).
Hiaasen is one of those writers for whom a murder is never just a murder. Bad Monkey skirts subjects such as gentrification, the ravaging of the environment in the name of progress and the pain of being a middle-aged dude slowly realising that their knack for one-liners just isn’t enough any more. It also circles back to a theme as old as Roman Polanski’s Chinatown: that the United States is built on corruption and stalked by the ghosts of its historical crimes.
Vaughn is joined by a talented supporting cast, including Michelle Monaghan as his lover Bonnie, a hard-living cynic trying to put an abusive past behind her, and Jodie-Turner Smith as a mysterious priestess figure in the Bahamas. There is also a monkey, though it takes several episodes before its relevance to the story becomes clear.
The release of Bad Monkey has been overshadowed by a recent interview in which Vaughn claimed that the sort of R-rated comedies with which he made his reputation are victims of studio cowardice. Hollywood, he elaborated, is too afraid of cancellation to greenlight envelope-pushing chucklefests.
He may have a point, though we can agree to differ about how much civilisation has suffered for the absence of a Wedding Crashers 2. But it’s irrelevant to Bad Monkey, a fever-dream thriller weighed down by an often baffling storyline but where Vaughn’s performances cut through cleanly and crisply. At 53, he may have just opened a new chapter in his career as a sort of Columbo in a Hawaiian shirt: a sloppy sleuth who almost always gets his man or woman but, even when he doesn’t, is too busy cracking wise for anyone to care.