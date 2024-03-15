Claire Byrne isn’t always quaking with mirth but her surprise jolt of jolliness is welcome

On Monday, Cormac Ó hEadhra hears Senator Lisa Chambers (centre) explain why she voted against the proposals, though she stresses: 'I didn’t really engage in the campaign or debates'. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It is, as Claire Byrne notes, a question many of us ask ourselves, but it somehow seems particularly pertinent right now. “Is there a real secret to happiness?” the host wonders on Wednesday’s Today with Claire Byrne (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), looking to her regular mental health panelists, Dr Harry Barry and Dr Ann-Marie Creaven, for answers. These prove elusive. Barry has a problem with the very word happiness, which is sold as “this wonderful El Dorado state” that people should strive for, as opposed to being one fleeting emotion among many. “We go through this gamut of human emotions, from sadness to shame to guilt to regret,” he says, surely describing the feelings of many a Minister in the wake of the twin referendum rout.

Rather than obsessively chasing happiness – “It’s a state we’re never going to reach: we’re setting ourselves up for failure” – Barry recommends trying to find joy in everyday things, such as nature. While the discussion at times calls to mind the New Yorker cartoon of a bar advertising “is anybody really happy hour”, the atmosphere is upbeat and mischievous, as when Barry merrily notes there’s little concrete evidence that exercise increases happiness: “How many people are miserable when they’re exercising?”

It’s a much-needed jag of jolliness in a downcast week, all the more welcome for being on Byrne’s show, which although crisply informative isn’t always quaking with mirth. “You make me happy, both of you,” the host says to her guests, sounding as if she means it.

But there’s still little joy for the Government, even if more people are upset by defeat in the rugby than in the referendums. With curiously few Cabinet members available to dissect the comprehensive thumping of the family and care amendments, Drivetime (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) instead makes do with Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members who bucked the party line and voted no.

On Monday, Cormac Ó hEadhra hears Senator Lisa Chambers explain why she voted against the proposals, though she stresses: “I didn’t really engage in the campaign or debates.” (When it later emerges that she took part in a Yes-Yes canvass in Dublin, the Senator issues a slightly evasive statement but doesn’t take up Ó hEadhra’s invitation to return on air.)

The next day Ó hEadhra speaks to the TD Éamon Ó Cuív, who defends his lack of open dissent against the support of his party leader, Micheál Martin, for the amendments: “It would be like standing on a railway line and telling the train to stop.” Decrying the rushed nature of the measures, the deputy adds: “It wasn’t unknown that I had serious reservations.”

If both those guests are somewhat subdued, there’s no such restraint from the No-No campaigner and former Fine Gael minister for justice Alan Shatter. After accusing the Government of trying to mislead voters with “political BS”, he hits his stride: “What we need in Ireland now is a new party dedicated to common sense, truth and reform.” It’s hard to imagine Shatter’s rallying call leading to much, but his performance is more stirring than any Minister’s before the vote tells its own story.

Over on Monday’s Liveline (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), Joe Duffy has a simple question for his callers: “Why did you vote no-no?” The variety of answers on Monday’s show dispels the notion that the amendment defeats represent a straightforward conservative backlash against Ireland’s liberalisation, though it certainly explains the scale of the rejection. Some callers, such as Sarah, took exception to the removal of the word “mother” from the Constitution, complaining that it fits a wider pattern of gender-neutral language being inserted at the expense of female terminology.

While such objections come from the gender-identity front of the culture wars – Duffy gingerly raises trans rights, albeit briefly – another widespread criticism is the fuzziness of the proposed changes. “I wanted facts, not appeals to the emotion”, says Geraldine, who thinks people were worried about voicing their doubts: “They didn’t want to seem unkind.” Karen, who favours more inclusive constitutional definitions of family, “couldn’t make head nor tail” of the wording. Meanwhile, James feared the care amendment would see the State taking a hands-off role in caring for people, leaving the onus on families. After all that, it’s clear why the referendums were trounced. You can’t please all the people all the time, but pissing off everyone is an impressive feat.

It would have been interesting to hear more voices on the matter over subsequent days. But the death of Charlie Bird means that Duffy devotes Tuesday’s programme to remembering the former RTÉ journalist. Bird’s crusading career and inspirational campaigning while suffering from motor neuron disease prompts an unfiltered outpouring of emotion from callers and acquaintances alike. Grief and affection for the man aren’t confined to Liveline, also suffusing programmes such as News at One (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), where Bryan Dobson, usually so majestically unflappable a presenter, begins to tear up as he recalls his former colleague.

But the most remarkable portrait of the late reporter comes from Bird himself, as clips are replayed on various shows of his interview with Brendan O’Connor (RTÉ Radio 1, Saturday and Sunday), broadcast only the week before last, days before he died. A recorded segment, with Bird’s illness meaning his distinctive tones are generated by voice technology, it is, in hindsight, a valedictory performance, honest and reflective.

While depressed about his loss of mobility, Bird talks frankly about accepting his illness and mortality. “The honest truth is I live each day as if it could be my last,” he says. It’s a sad yet wise conversation, with Bird providing inspiration to the end.

Taking each day as it comes isn’t the secret to happiness, but it’s not a bad way to live.