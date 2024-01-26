RTÉ board should remain in place ‘for now’ to aid reform of broadcaster, says Martin

Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin: 'I have confidence in the board as it is working now.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The board of RTÉ should remain in place “for now” despite criticism of the failure of oversight of the Toy Show the Musical production, Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin has said.

A report by auditors Grant Thornton detailed serious failures of governance and oversight of the project, which made a loss of €2.2 million. It found the musical had not been signed off by the RTÉ board, or its audit committee.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Martin said the report highlighted “serious failings” in oversight and financial management, as well as a “dysfunctional relationship” between RTÉ's board and senior executives at the time.

“I believe that, for now, the current board should remain in place to facilitate the proper day to day functioning of the organisation, to ensure the continuation of the process of reform and restoration of trust; and to enable ongoing accountability to, and scrutiny by, the Oireachtas,” she said.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Friday, she was asked if she had confidence in the board. “I have confidence in the board as it is working now,” she replied, adding she had confidence in the chair of the board.

Keeping the current board in place was in the public interest “to allow the reforms to continue”, she said.

The Toy Show musical, which ran for several weeks from December 2022, only sold 11,044 tickets despite early internal projections of sell out shows reaching more than 100,000 people. The report outlined that initial ticket sales were so poor one figure involved suggested the production be cancelled in the weeks after it was first announced.

The board of RTÉ were not formally informed about the production until after a contract had already been signed with the Convention Centre in Dublin city to host the musical, at significant cost. Several board members and other senior figures interviewed for the report admitted that estimates and figures underpinning the project were not properly interrogated.

The report said the loss made by the musical was understated by €75,000, as separate revenue was recorded as sponsorship income from the show, with “no objective justification”.

In a statement on Thursday, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board since November 2022, said it was clear the broadcaster had “grossly underestimated” the risks involved in the undertaking.

Information had been “withheld” from the board during the musical’s production and there was a “significant lapse” in oversight of the project, she said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh confirmed the board was willing to attend a hearing of the Oireachtas public accounts committee, as well as the media committee, to discuss the report.

Five members of the current board were directors when the musical was in production, including Anne O’Leary and PJ Mathews, as well as David Harvey, Daire Hickey and Susan Ahern, who joined the board in September 2021.