Oliver Callan: ‘Accidental presenter’ now fulltime in Ryan Tubridy’s old slot needs to reinvent show

During his initial stint presenting the Nine O’Clock Show on RTÉ Radio 1, Oliver Callan described himself “one of the caretakers”, suggesting he saw himself as a temporary placeholder in the departed Ryan Tubridy’s old slot, keeping the hot seat warm until the arrival of someone who really wanted the gig. As it turns out, Callan is that someone. After Saturday’s announcement that the satirical impressionist is the new permanent host of the 9am weekday programme starting from Monday, January 29th, Callan has taken care of business, landing a job that has been the subject of much speculation ever since Tubridy was effectively shown the door by RTÉ last August.

It’s something of a coup for Callan, who could appear ambivalent (on air, at least) about the possibility of taking the mid-morning post on a full-time basis. Admittedly, he was easily the strongest performer among the Nine O’Clock Show’s revolving cast of presenters, which included Brendan Courtney, Maura Derrane, Shay Byrne and Ciara King. But up until now the 43-year-old Monaghan native has been best known for his comedic output on radio, television and stage rather for his abilities as a radio chat show host. Interviewed by Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, he described himself as an “accidental presenter”.

Certainly, Callan has always sought a degree of autonomy from RTÉ in the 15 years that he has worked on the network: his satirical Radio 1 show, Callan’s Kicks, is an independent production. As he remarked to O’Connor: “You want to be the fella on the outside kicking in.” And while his new job has many advantages, including an annual salary of €150,000 under a two-year contract, he will be aware that it carries certain risks too.

Callan has followed a circuitous professional path. While a newsreader at Today FM in the mid-2000s, he also worked as an understudy-come-collaborator with impressionist Mario Rosenstock on the latter’s Gift Grub slot. Having found his metier, Callan moved to 2FM to start his own comedy impersonations slot on the late Gerry Ryan’s show, working under the unsubtle banner of Nob Nation.

After a spell in the doldrums, he returned with Callan’s Kicks a decade ago. The longer form show not only gave him the airtime to showcase his mimicry and writing skills more fully, but also provided the platform for his sideline in corporate gigs. (He also has contributed columns for The Irish Times.) Callan has said he will continue his live performances, though after the scandal surrounding Tubridy’s hidden payments, RTÉ will surely be vigilant over any potential conflicts of interest.

But Callan has said his focus is now on his as-yet-unnamed Radio 1 show. During his stewardship of the morning programme, he stamped his personality on proceedings with a gimlet-eyed sensibility and slyly subversive humour – he described the Tubridy controversy as “the unpleasantness in the basement” – while peppering his monologue with impressions. His interviewing skills have been less polished, be it with guests recounting true life stories or with minor celebrities swapping anecdotes.

Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves for Virgin Media Radio in London.

Callan has forged a more wicked persona than either his deposed predecessor or his fellow Nine O’Clock Show alumni, but he now must maintain momentum in his own right, as the novelty factor wears off and the grind of being the sole trader of a daily magazine programme kicks in. For one thing, his appointment doesn’t change the conundrum of Ray D’Arcy presiding over a near-identical format later in the afternoon on Radio 1, often replicating the same material to the detriment of both. And while the Nine O’Clock Show maintained its listenership despite Tubridy’s exit, it will be interesting to see if the former incumbent will take a bite out of Callan’s ratings now that Tubridy’s (so far bland) Virgin Media UK programme can be heard on Irish stations such as Dublin’s Q102. It also remains to be heard whether becoming part of the Radio 1 establishment will blunt his cruel impressions of RTÉ personalities on Callan’s Kicks, even though he told O’Connor he hopes “to keep a bit of an edge going”.

As to the new show, Callan’s challenge will be to refresh or even reinvent things – whether by changing format or seeking out different guests – without alienating the existing audience. Above all, he must avoid becoming stale or predictable. Like any good impressionist, Callan knows the risks of becoming a caricature.