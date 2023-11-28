‘We were not expecting the reaction’: Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen goes viral with moving Christmas advert

Martin McManus (73) and local couple Meagan Daley and Alex Middlemass and their dog Missy in the Charlie's Bar Christmas ad

The manager of a family-run bar in Northern Ireland has said it feels “so lovely” to see a Christmas advert they created go viral on social media.

Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, unveiled its festive ad on Friday, which shows an elderly man with a sad expression on his face, walking through town alone until he enters the bar and is joined by a couple who sit, drink and talk to him.

When asked about the viral reaction to the ad online, which has racked up more than eight million views on X, formerly Twitter, Una Burns, the manager of Charlie’s Bar, said: “I feel completely overwhelmed to be honest.

“We’re just a small, local pub and we just wanted to provide a Christmas advert that hopefully resonated with people and for us, it became apparent over the years that Christmas can be a really lonely, tough time for some people.

“We see that more than others as on Christmas morning – when we’re open – there are some people coming in with maybe nowhere else to be and need people to speak to.

“We were not expecting the reaction that it’s received – it’s just blown up, and it’s been so lovely to read the comments underneath the posts as well.”

As reported in the Guardian, the add was created using an iPhone and cost £700. Martin McManus (73), who is the star of the ad, is a member of an amateur theatre group.

This Christmas ad for a pub in Enniskillen is better than anything John Lewis has ever put out pic.twitter.com/GFlkhDgyuj — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) November 25, 2023

Ms Burns said that Charlie’s Bar was “more than just a business, it’s part of our family”.

“My dad is the owner and my grandad was the previous owner,” she said.

Many people on social media commented that the bar’s ad was “better” than John Lewis’s festive offering, with others left emotional, including one user who said: “Brilliant … if this doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, you need a heart transplant!”

“People have been comparing it to the John Lewis advert, which we could have never expected – that’s brilliant,” Ms Burns said.

She said the ad was the first proper one the pub had made, but that it may need to become an annual occurrence.

“We were actually talking about 2024 and maybe releasing a Christmas advert then, but we have set the bar really high for that after the reaction this one’s got,” she said.

Among those praising the ad were Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee. “Well done Charlie’s in Enniskillen,” she posted on X.

Well done Charlie's in Enniskillen 💕 https://t.co/LUidsfEawU — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 25, 2023

In a post on TikTok, retailer John Lewis, known for its Christmas ads, commented: “We’re not crying, you are 🥹 Merry Christmas ❤️” – PA