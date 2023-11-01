Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in November

All the Light We Cannot See

From November 2nd, Netflix

Shawn Levy is in the director’s chair for this limited series based on the award-winning novel. It’s an ambitious project, with the requisite star power in Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, and focuses on a young French girl, Marie-Laure, who is blind, but finds her voice via clandestine radio broadcasts for the French Resistance. She is also the custodian of a legendary diamond and must prevent the Nazis getting their hands on it. With a Gestapo officer in pursuit, Marie-Laure and her father Daniel (Ruffalo) flee Paris and stay with reclusive Uncle Etienne in the seaside town of St Malo, where she meets a kindred spirit – a German teen prodigy with a talent for ferreting out illegal broadcasts.

Selling Sunset

From November 3rd, Netflix

It’s series seven of the popular “occu-soap” series, and the bling is only getting blingier. You might be mistaken for thinking you’ve tuned in to The Kardashians by mistake, but these glamazons are actually the staff of high-end real estate agents The Oppenheimer Group. But things are changing in the company, and the ladies will have to work their derrieres off to sell those luxe pads in an ever more competitive market. Relationships, both working and personal, will be tested to the limits but, believe me, when it comes to awesome abodes and gorgeous gaffs, there’s really no limit.

Culprits

From November 8th, Disney+

This British-made crime series brings us a different take on the traditional heist movie: we meet the characters after the job is done. Sort of like Reservoir Dogs. But things seem to have gone a bit more smoothly for this crew – they’ve divvied out the spoils and gone their separate ways, and are ready to start new lives all the richer for their crime. But then a ruthless assassin begins picking them off one by one, and the crew have to locate each other once again to find out who is targeting them. Gemma Arterton, Eddie Izzard, Niamh Algar and Ned Dennehy are among the cast.

Buccaneers

From November 8th, Apple TV+

How do you sell period dramas to modern millennial kids? Easy – just add a pumping, anachronistic pop soundtrack featuring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten and Warpaint to turbocharge the 19th-century aristocratic action. This new series is based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, and follows the adventures of a group of brash young American ladies as they arrive in England just in time to shake up the season and ruffle a few petticoats. They’ve been sent over to find titled husbands, but is English high society ready for them?

007: Road to a Million

From November 10th, Prime Video

If you’ve lusted after the James Bond lifestyle – but without all the baddies trying to kill you – then here’s a chance to live a double-oh life with a prize of a million quid up for grabs. In this unscripted adventure series, a bunch of contestants will compete for the prize by completing a series of daunting physical and mental challenges that will take them around the world and right to the limit. Setting the tasks and overseeing the whole operation will be The Controller aka Brian Cox, and he’ll be doing his best from his lair to make things as tough as possible for the teams.

A Murder at the End of the World

From November 14th, Disney+

Emma Corrin stars as a new type of detective, more Lisbeth Salander than Miss Marple, in this smart new murder mystery series set in a remote retreat where the cell phone signal is probably dicky. Darby Hart has all the tech and hacking skills of a Gen Z sleuth, but also some good, old-fashioned powers of deduction. She’ll need them to solve this mystery. Clive Owen plays a reclusive billionaire who invites Hart and eight other guests to his gaff (bit of a Glass Onion vibe here). No prizes for guessing one of the guests is found dead, and nobody but Hart seems convinced it was murder. Hart will have to convince her fellow guests of the danger before the killer strikes again.

The Crown

From November 16th, Netflix

The sixth and final series of the greatest show about the royal family ever made takes us to the second half of the 1990s, when Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West) have divorced, and Diana is stepping out with young Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and being pursued everywhere by paparazzi. After the fateful car crash in Paris which kills both Diana and Dodi, the queen (Imelda Staunton) suddenly has to find the wherewithal to soothe a nation’s collective grief, and soon finds herself wondering what the future holds for the monarchy.

Twin Love

From November 17th, Prime Video

We’ve often had late nights watching Love Island through beer goggles, but anyone tuning in to this new dating series might think they’re seeing double. While most dating shows feature singletons looking for love, this show attempts to set up 10 sets of identical twins with their ideal partners. These “doubletons” are brought to the usual sun-drenched idyll, where they will be separated from their siblings and interact with other identical twins in the hopes of finding a perfect match. Will the twins’ choice of partner be the same as their identical twin?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

From November 17th, Apple TV+

Godzilla, Kong... and Kurt Russell. This new action sci-fi comic series features the craggy actor in front of a green screen and leading the battle against various monsters stomping all over civilisation. Naturally, it’s up to a bunch of teenagers to save the world from this supersized threat, and their quest for answers brings them to army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), who has information about a shadowy group known as Monarch, who may have something to do with the current monster mayhem.

Obliterated

From November 30th, Netflix

An elite special forces team are faced with their deadliest mission yet: defusing a nuclear device which threatens to turn Las Vegas and all its inhabitants into desert dust. Having successfully completed the job, the team head out on the town to celebrate, getting absolutely blotto on booze and drugs. But then they discover that the bomb they disabled was fake, and the real bomb is set to go off in just few hours. With no time to wait for the chemicals to wear off, the team have to find deep reserves if they’re going to save their city from obliteration in this action comedy series described as a hook-up between 24 and The Hangover.