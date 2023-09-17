TV guide: 15 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight

George Michael: Portrait of an Artist

Sunday, Channel 4, 9pm

We’ve had the Wham! documentary on Netflix; now, here’s a companion piece of sorts, focusing on the enormous talent of George Michael and also on his tortured relationship with the music business and his own sexuality. In this “definitive” documentary, the film-makers explore gorgeous George’s rise to fame as a fluffy pop icon and his drive to be taken more seriously and respected as a solo artist, resulting in a very public spat with his record company. There are insights into his life and legacy from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Stephen Fry, Terence Trent D’Arby and Rufus Wainwright, along with contributions from Paul Gambaccini, Richard Madeley and Piers Morgan.

The new series of The Read features actor Christopher Eccleston. Photograph: BBC/Rural Studios/Dan Ollerhead

A Kestrel for a Knave

Sunday, BBC Four, 8pm

The new series of The Read features actor Christopher Eccleston, who narrates the 1968 novel by Barry Hines, about a boy named Billy who finds solace from his bleak life in a South Yorkshire mining village by befriending and training a young kestrel. The book was made into an acclaimed film in the 1980s, Kes, directed by Ken Loach. This is no Book at Bedtime, though – these are top-notch performance readings of iconic British novels and Eccleston is sure to bring the world of Billy and Kes to life with skill this four-part series filmed at Oldham Coliseum Theatre in Manchester.

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape

Monday, Channel 4, 8pm

Farmer and restaurateur Jimmy Doherty’s new series sees him take a trip to Aotearoa, aka New Zealand, to sample the foodie delights on offer across this fascinating country. Doherty is a big advocate for farming so he’ll be taking a close look at how New Zealanders work the land. His journey begins in the country’s southernmost island, Stewart Island, where he learns a unique fishing technique called gravity fishing and visits a sheep and deer farm run by women. He also heads inland to check out the country’s oldest illegal distillery and sample their superb whiskey – because somebody has to.

Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos

Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

In this three-part series, journalist Laura Kuenssberg explores the aftermath of Brexit and the turmoil that has marked British politics ever since. Kuenssberg spent seven years as the BBC’s political editor so she was up close to events and saw first-hand the incompetence and ignorance that nearly broke Britain’s political system. In part one, Kuenssberg looked at the premiership of Theresa May as she tried in vain to square the circle after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Part two sees her dissecting the premiership of Boris Johnson, as he blustered and bulldozed his way past conventions and rules.

Neighbours: A New Chapter

From Monday, Prime Video

In a galaxy far, far away – Erinsborough in Melbourne, to be precise – a new force reawakens as the iconic Aussie soap is resurrected just a year after being frozen in carbonite by the terrestrial TV storm troopers. It’s back to business as usual in the neighbourhood as we rejoin the lives of the folks on Ramsay Street after bidding them farewell in a star-studded finale episode that was watched by millions down under – and everywhere else. Regular cast members including Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones will return to their familiar roles and there will be guest appearances from the likes of April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Mischa Barton and Trevor the Dog. Prime Video will be releasing new episodes from Monday to Thursday at 7am and if you want to really binge out on Neighbours, previous seasons of the soap are available to stream right now.

This documentary series tries to get fresh perspectives on a well-documented time in history. Photograph: 72 Films/BBC

Rise of the Nazis: The Manhunt

Tuesday, BBC Two, 9pm

This documentary series tries to get fresh perspectives on a well-documented time in history. Previous series looked at how the Nazis rose to power in Germany, how Hitler took on Russian leader Stalin in a battle of the dictators and the eventual downfall of the Third Reich. The new three-part series examines the aftermath of the second World War, as the Allies enter the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and uncover the horrific scale of the Holocaust and begin the long task of hunting down the high-ranking Nazis who have evaded capture and make them answer for their atrocities.

Anna Richardson goes on a deep investigation to get the full skinny on this craze and to find out if the risks of these jabs outweigh the benefits

The Truth About the “Skinny” Jab

Tuesday, Channel 4, 8pm

Social media is all abuzz over new miracle drugs to tackle obesity, with celebrities extolling their virtues and people going online in a frenzied dash for the drugs as if they were Taylor Swift tickets. But are Semaglutide and Liraglutide – originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes – really the game-changers in the fight against flab or are they just hyped-up hypodermic cures whose weight-loss benefits are not all they’re plumped up to be? Anna Richardson goes on a deep investigation to get the full skinny on this latest craze and to find out if the risks of these jabs outweigh the benefits.

Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law?

Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Climate change activists are facing a dilemma: should they protest peacefully to persuade governments to tackle emissions, or should they take the law into their own hands and force the issue? Chris Packham has been gently trying to change hearts and minds for many years but with carbon levels still rising and governments ignoring climate targets, the 62-year-old is starting to wonder if it’s not time to start breaking the law to make the world sit up and take notice. Packham is forced to face the facts: years of peaceful protesting has had little impact on halting climate change and maybe it’s time to stop being mister nice Green.

The Way We Were

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Time to delve once again into the social history of Ireland in the 20th century and for this third series of The Way We Were, some well-known Irish personalities look back on how we lived our lives back then, while experts and commentators ponder what it all might have meant. It’s Reeling in the Years for social historians and among the themes explored in this new series is how we looked after our health and wellbeing, our eating habits and how we punished people for crime. Who’d believe we used to all have our dinner in the middle of the day? Or that women’s health and mental health weren’t even in the vocabulary?

The Super Models

From Wednesday, Apple TV+

The 1990s was the era of the supermodel, a new generation of catwalk queens who had that extra dash of je ne sais quoi and who wouldn’t get out of bed for less than €10,000 (which was a lot of money in those days). The world fell at their feet, and this documentary series focuses on four of the most famous supermodels of all time: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The series delves into the foursome’s origins as they came together in New York in the 1980s with the common goal of conquering the world of glamour. We see how they teamed up to take their modelling careers to new heights and change the power dynamic in the fashion industry, putting them on an equal footing with the designers who lined up to style them. The series also follows their busy lives today as they get involved in activism and philanthropy and also run their own lucrative businesses.

Taskmaster

Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

There are all sorts of extreme sports contests where the most motivated people compete to win medals but there is only one prize that really matters, and that’s winning the Taskmaster golden trophy. Series 16 of the Bafta-winning show sees five more contenders from the comedy world undertake a series of bizarre tasks set by the taskmaster, Greg Davies, and his trusty sidekick, Little Alex Horne. So, what crazy chores are in store for Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma? They will have to “wrangle giant ducks, design fresh sausages and create googly-eyed gangs as they seek to attract a word of praise from the Taskmaster”, says the bumf.

Pablo Picasso was arguably the greatest artist of the 20th century – and one of its most problematic stars. Photograph: Michel Sima/Bridgeman Images

Picasso: The Beauty and the Beast

Thursday, BBC Two, 9pm

Pablo Picasso was arguably the greatest artist of the 20th century – and one of its most problematic stars. He lit up the world with masterpieces such as Weeping Woman and Guernica but also left a trail of emotional damage through his controlling behaviour, incorrigible womanising and downright cruelty. This three-part series delves into the life and work of this singular force of creativity, with insights from his daughter Paloma and his grandchildren Bernard, Olivier and Diana, along with contributions from artists Jeff Koons, Julian Schnabel and Jenny Saville, authors Colm Tóibín and Siri Hustvedt, artist and psychotherapist Philippa Perry and a host of art experts and curators.

RTÉ is getting in on the act with this special programme broadcast live from the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

RTÉ One Culture Night – Live from Dún Lúiche

Friday, RTÉ One, 7pm

It’s arty party night, when cultural institutions around the country throw open their doors and allow the citizens to sample great art for free. RTÉ is getting in on the act with this special programme broadcast live from the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht, featuring a host of excellent musical stars from all genres. Folk musician and radio presenter Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh is the host of this special broadcast from the foothills of Errigal and the shores of Arranmore, and guests include The Murder Capital, Aby Coulibaly, Ye Vagabonds, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Nia Ní Bheirn.

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Friday, BBC One, 9.30pm

Brendan O’Carroll is back as sweary Dublin mammy Agnes Brown and this week, there’s a scurrilous rumour going around Foley’s bar that Agnes has won the Lotto jackpot. Naturally, her neighbours and friends in Finglas are keen to share in Agnes’s good fortune (and maybe even share in the winnings) but is she really the next Lotto millionaire or is it all fake news? Meanwhile, Cathy is delighted when her childhood friend returns but a DNA test raises a few spectres from Agnes’s past.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

From Friday, Prime Video

If you’re not familiar with the world of John Wick, you might find this series a bit baffling; but if you’ve watched all the JW flicks starring Keanu Reeves as the kick-ass anti-hero, then you’ll have no problem following this convoluted fantasy ode to 1970s New York, complete with Studio 54-style debauchery and disco soundtrack featuring the likes of Donna Summer. Keanu aka John Wick is conspicuously absent from this retro party but this prequel series does offer Mel Gibson as a ruthless kingpin named Cormac and Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the movie franchise. And Wick-heads (is that what fans of the films are called?) will also know that The Continental refers to the fictional hotel chain started up by Scott to provide safe haven for assassins and other shadowy figures.