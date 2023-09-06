TV licence fee revenues projected to be down €21m by end of year following Tubridy controversy

Catherine Martin, the minister for media, is expected to bring RTÉ's 2022 Annual Report to Cabinet on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

TV licence revenues are projected to be down by some €21 million by the end of the year with the vast majority of the loss set to be felt by RTÉ.

The Cabinet is to be briefed on the fall in TV licence sales that occurred in the wake of the revelations over secret payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Ministers will also be updated on the ongoing reviews of RTÉ governance and plans for reform at the broadcaster.

Minster for Media Catherine Martin is also expected to bring RTÉ's 2022 annual report to Cabinet which is understood to show a deficit of €2.8 million for last year.

The latest figures released by the Department of Arts and Media show that in the fourth week of August, the number of people paying their television licence was down by 40 per cent on last year.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested RTÉ will seek a bailout of anywhere between €35 million and €50 million from the Government.

But there is strong resistance among many ministers and senior officials to giving RTÉ what many see as a “blank cheque”, and what one senior Government source characterised on Tuesday as a “reward for bad behaviour”.

Speaking on her way into the Cabinet meeting, Ms Martin declined to say how much funding RTÉ is seeking.

She said proposals for the level of financial assistance that should be given to RTÉ will come from the Government’s NewEra agency in the coming weeks.

Ms Martin said: “There is an ask there [from RTÉ] and I can speak in more detail to that after I’ve spoken to my Cabinet colleagues”.

She said she would be updating ministers on the decline in TV licence payments, RTÉ's interim funding requests, and the reviews into RTÉ the Government has put in place, as well as RTÉ-commissioned reviews.

She said: “My absolute priority ... is to support RTÉ in becoming the public service broadcaster that Irish people deserve and expect and I think the reviews we have set in place and the reform that is taken will help drive that forward.”

Asked by reporters on any conditions being attached to funding RTÉ, Ms Martin replied: “Obviously we have to see robust reform and the trust being restored.

“I mean we see the elements of reform taking shape now and they’re to be welcomed but let’s see what the examinations present that RTÉ have themselves in train but also the recommendations from the expert advisory committees.

“Government will want to see absolute concrete reform proposals so that we have that trust in our public service broadcaster.”