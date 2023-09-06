Ryan Tubridy returns to airwaves as guest on Chris Evans’s UK breakfast show

Ryan Tubridy alongside DJ Chris Evans and Damian Lewis during their appearance on the Virgin Radio breakfast show. Photograph: X (formerly Twitter)

Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves on Wednesday morning, joining English broadcaster Chris Evans on his breakfast show on Virgin Radio UK.

Evans introduced Tubridy as an “absolute legend of Irish broadcasting”, before the ex-RTÉ broadcaster launched into a concise biography. “I worked in [the] Irish national broadcaster for about 20 years.”

Tubridy made no mention of this summer’s payments scandal, which ultimately saw him depart the public broadcaster.

Evans joked with Tubridy about taking up a radio job in the UK, with the former Late Late Show host offering a number of reasons for his trip to London: “Looking at property prices, buying a bike, attending my first CarFest.”

The broadcasters traded anecdotes about Evans’s appearances on the Late Late Show, a gift of two Beatles tickets that Evans gave to Tubridy, and capers with U2 frontman Bono.

“[U2] gifted me a red, electric Vespa ... [it’s] arriving at my house tomorrow,” Tubridy said.

He also spoke of his love for Paul McCartney, and his intention to see him play on tour: “I’ve gone to see him nine times, the next gigs are in Australia, and Brazil, and I think Mexico ... I’m saving up for a ticket.”

Tubridy posted on Instagram after the broadcast, captioning the post: “Such a blast reconnecting with the great Chris Evans and the extraordinary Damian Lewis at Virgin Radio this morning.”

Tubridy has made a number of social media posts from London, fuelling speculation that he may be in line for a broadcasting post in the UK.

On Tuesday, Tubridy met well-known television presenter Piers Morgan.

“The sacked presenter club!” Morgan said, posting on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of him and Tubridy together.

“Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain.”

Tubridy’s departure from RTÉ was confirmed by Director General Kevin Bakhurst two weeks ago, after discussion between the broadcaster and RTÉ broke down.

His departure came after intense public scrutiny earlier this summer, when allegations of mismanagement around Tubridy’s pay emerged. He had been the best-paid presenter at the national broadcaster.

He was said to have been “shocked and disappointed” by RTÉ's eventual decision to end talks for his return, even though Mr Bakhurst said “the door is not shut forever”.