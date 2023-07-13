Emmys 2023: Bad Sisters leads Irish nominations with four nods

Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters, which picked up four Emmy nominations this year

Apple TV’s Bad Sisters leads this year’s Irish nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards, with Sharon Horgan and Dearbhla among the Irish talent recognised, as well as Ted Lasso director Declan Lowney.

Horgan received two nominations for her work on Bad Sisters. She was recognised in the lead actress in a drama category and the writing category.

Also picking up a nomination for casting, Bad Sisters – Horgan’s tale of five siblings who attempt to murder one of their monstrous husbands – is based on the Flemish series Clan.

Dearbhla Walsh, who directed the show, was nominated in the category for outstanding directing for a drama series.

Also representing Ireland in this year’s nominations is Father Ted director Declan Lowney who was shortlisted in the outstanding directing for a comedy series category. Lowney was nominated for his work on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, which led the comedy categories with 21 nods including acting nods for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

It will compete in the best comedy series category alongside Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, Jury Duty, The Bear, Wednesday and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Amazon’s period comedy scored 14 nominations, including best comedy actress for Rachel Brosnahan, up against Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face and Jenna Ortega for Wednesday.

However, the final season of Succession dominated this year’s nominations with 27 nods.

The acclaimed HBO series picked up 14 acting nominations including recognition for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook. It marks the first time in Emmys history that three performers from the same show have scored lead actor nominations in the same category.

It will compete for best drama series alongside Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

HBO’s video game adaptation scored 24 nominations for its first season including for actors Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who became the most-nominated Latino actor in a single year with nods for Saturday Night Live and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World as well.

Alongside the Succession leads and Pascal, the best actor in a drama series category is filled out by Jeff Bridges for The Old Man and Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul, which picked up seven nominations.

Competing against Horgan in the best actress in a drama series category is Snook and Ramsey, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale and Keri Russell for the Netflix hit The Diplomat.

HBO also scored the third most nominated show with the second season of The White Lotus taking 23 nods, including acting recognition for Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge and Meghann Fahy.

In the best actor in a comedy series, Sudeikis faces Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Bill Hader for Barry, Jason Segel for Shrinking and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

The limited or anthology series or movie categories were led by Beef and Dahmer, both with 13 nominations each. They will be competing alongside Fleishman Is in Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Daisy Jones and the Six, which was a surprise hit with Emmy voters, scoring nine nominations.

Other notable nods include Daniel Radcliffe for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Taron Egerton for the Apple thriller series Black Bird and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown. But while the Netflix royals drama has been an Emmys favourite in the past, it only received six nominations for the 2023 awards.

There were also 38 first-time acting nominees this year including Dominique Fishback for Swarm, James Marsden for the breakout hit Jury Duty and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun for Beef.

The 2023 ceremony, marking the 75th anniversary, is set to take place on September 18th but the writers’ strike and a potential actors’ strike could lead to a major delay.

Reports suggest that November or January could be possible months depending on guild resolutions.

“We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to a swift and equitable conclusion,” the television academy president, Frank Scherma, said.

The full list of nominations can be found here. – Additional reporting by the Guardian