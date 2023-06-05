Co Meath magician Cillian O’Connor (14) claims third place in Britain’s Got Talent final

Britain's Got Talent final 2023: Cillian O'Connor, from Co Meath, finished in third place. Photograph: ITV

Cillian O’Connor, a 14-year-old magician from Co Meath, finished third in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent competition after wowing the judges and audience with an impressive magic routine.

The final came after a week of five live semi-finals, with five acts put through after receiving the most audience votes and another five voted through by the judges.

During his routine in the final of the competition, O’Connor made co-host Anthony McPartlin disappear.

After the performance, the judges gave O’Connor a standing ovation with co-host Declan Donnelly remarking: “I need to know how to do that.”

Judge Simon Cowell said “I just think you’ve obviously got magical powers and I believe in that”, while fellow judge Bruno Tonioli described the Meath teenager as “the embodiment of magic”.

O’Connor finished behind another teenage star, 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton, who claimed second place with an emotional and dramatic dance routine to Eurovision winner Loreen’s Tattoo.

However, it was Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, who “captured the heart of the [British] nation” with his high-vis inspired routines, who was crowned the winner.

Venn, who said at his first audition that he wanted to become a British comedian, scooped the £250,000 (€289,600) prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance, which is attended by members of Britain’s royal family.

During the final of the show on Sunday night, a surprise came when former contestant Susan Boyle appeared for a performance of her 2009 audition song I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables, with the cast of the West End production.

The 62-year-old also joined the cast in performing a rendition of Do You Hear The People Sing?

After the performance, Boyle said: “It feels great [to be here]. It’s extra special for me. Last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Cowell said: “Susan, we owe you so much. I knew you weren’t well but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back, it wouldn’t be the same without you.” – Additional reporting from PA