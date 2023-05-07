Claire Byrne denies any ‘meaningful discussions’ took place about Late Late role

Claire Byrne has denied that she entered into any “meaningful discussions” with RTÉ about becoming presenter of The Late Late Show.

In a statement released on social media on Sunday, Byrne also denies that the job was offered to her by the national broadcaster amid media reports that a number of concessions were made by RTÉ in a bid to make the job more appealing.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Byrne was seen as the “only viable candidate” by senior figures at RTÉ, who offered to reduce the number of shows from 37 to 30 a year and to shorten each episode to 90 minutes in an attempt to convince Byrne to take on the role.

In her statement on Sunday, Byrne responded by reaffirming her decision to take her name out of the running for the job after “a long period of deliberation about what it would mean for my work and personal life”.

In the caption of the social media post, Byrne said: “We all have better things to be getting on with now so that’s the last anyone will hear from me about it!”

The RTÉ radio host had been one of the favourites for the job but dispelled speculation last Thursday, saying: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.” She said the show “should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves”.

The future of RTÉs flagship television show has been subject to speculation ever since Ryan Tubridy announced in March that he would be stepping down as presenter at the end of this month.

Tubridy, who has been at the helm of The Late Late Show since 2008, will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1.