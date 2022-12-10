Louise Duffy named as first woman host of RTÉ Radio 1 lunchtime show

Louise Duffy will take over the 12pm-1pm weekday RTÉ Radio 1 slot formerly held by The Ronan Collins Show

Louise Duffy will present a new music show from January on RTÉ Radio 1 in the slot formerly held by The Ronan Collins Show, the State broadcaster has announced.

Ms Duffy is the first woman to present the lunchtime music programme on RTÉ Radio 1, which runs on weekdays from 12 noon to 1pm.

Mr Collins is due to step down from his role on December 23rd, when the final Ronan Collins Show will air.

Ms Duffy said she was “honoured” to be given the opportunity to host the “biggest music radio show in Ireland, and follow in the footsteps of a great broadcaster like Ronan Collins”.

“I look forward to connecting with music lovers all over the country, discovering new talent, and complementing the line-up of great broadcasters at RTÉ Radio 1,” she said.

Peter Woods, head of RTÉ Radio 1, said Ms Duffy “knows her music” and they were “delighted to have her on this station”.

“Louise is the first woman to present the lunchtime music programme on RTÉ Radio 1 - the number one music programme in the country. She will bring to it integrity, both as a presenter and with her musical choices,” he said.

Ms Duffy has recently been heard on RTÉ Radio 1 filling in on Late Date, Rising Time, and The Ronan Collins Show. She also presented RTÉ's The Ballycotton Sessions, the second series of which will air in Spring 2023.

Ms Duffy spent eight years presenting and producing her own shows on Today FM. She will present her first show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday, January 9th.