Late Late Toy Show: It’s only the first half, and already we’ve reached a state of transcendence

The Late Late Toy Show: host Ryan Tubridy, as the Scarecrow, with five-year-old Louis Hanna, from Artane, six-year-old Isabella Douglas and seven-year-old Deborah Addeji, both from Navan, and five-year-old Poppy Madden and 10-year-old Ali Sheehan, both from Carlow. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Hello, yellow-brick road. And hello to this year’s Wizard of Oz-themed Late Late Toy Show (RTÉ One, 9.35pm). With RTÉ’s pre-Christmas juggernaut welcoming a studio audience for the first time in three years, the Toy Show is off to a rambunctious start as children dressed as munchkins – either that or they’re leprechauns who really need to talk to a stylist – dance and prance and Ryan Tubridy descends from a balloon.

“If I only had a brain,” the host exclaims – a self-deprecating introduction explained by the fact that he’s playing the scarecrow from the 1939 Judy Garland movie. It’s a big stomping showpiece with actual production values, a reminder of just how bright a jewel the Toy Show has become in the RTÉ ratings crown. (Last year 81 per cent of the viewing public was tuned to the broadcast.)

The Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy whizzes around on what looks like a high-speed potty. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

The curtain raiser follows a recorded introduction in which punters in the freezing rain board a coach with a sign reading Over the Rainbow tours. (This must be a fantasy, as the bus has turned up on time.) It’s followed by a rather impressive re-creation of the swirling tornado from The Wizard of Oz (again: production values!), and then Dorothy steps into the Toy Show studio, declaring, “Toto, we’re not in Kansas any more.”

Or maybe she says, “We’re not in Cavan any more.” Such is my Toy Show excitement it’s hard to focus. One cause of anticipation is Tubridy’s promise of a back-to-basics evening, with a focus on the toys – a perennial grumble is that there’s too much singing and dancing and not enough Star Wars figurines and the like.

READ MORE

The Late Late Toy Show: six-year-old Lucy Hoban, from Galway, dressed as a vet, belts out Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Tubridy, having changed into a snowman-print shirt, is quick out of the starting gate. He whizzes around on what looks like a high-speed potty and then demonstrates a puppet velociraptor. The audience can sense we’re hurtling towards peak Toy Show. And indeed we are, as six-year-old Lucy Hoban, from Galway, comes on and is soon dressing as a vet while belting out Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

The Late Late Toy Show: five-year-old Billy Brady, from Kilcullen, in his miniature Garda vehicle. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

How to follow that? Why, it’s five-year-old Billy Brady, from Kilcullen, with a Dukes of Hazzard mullet – “business at the front, party at the back” – and a miniature Garda vehicle with which he terrorises the camera operator. Only half an hour in and already the Late Late has reached a state of Toy Show transcendence.

The Late Late Toy Show: Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher with eight-year-old fan Cealan Green. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Special guests are becoming a Toy Show tradition. Last year it was Ed Sheeran. This time it’s the Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who has a kickabout with eight-year-old fan Cealan Green. He’s a steady presence on the pitch. Tubridy, fronting his 14th Toy Show, is likewise a safe pair of hands as the biggest event on Irish television kicks off with a wizardly wink.