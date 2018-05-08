Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Jeremy Clarkson feels the hate

TV Review: The new host – self-aware, regretful, helpful – doesn’t seem quite himself
Jeremy Clarkson: ‘I can feel the word “hate” being stencilled on my back by the audience’

Jeremy Clarkson: ‘I can feel the word “hate” being stencilled on my back by the audience’

 

The world was a different place in 1998. The Good Friday Agreement gave us hope for lasting peace in Northern Ireland. The US president was embroiled in a sex scandal. Jeremy Clarkson left Top Gear to make it as a chat show host. The new Nokia 5510 came with a game called Snake. Two students set up a small tech company called Google. And a million pounds was a lot of money.

Within this cultural maelstrom, people tended to while away their free time watching complex quiz shows, with a particular alchemy that transformed knowledge into glory.

University Challenge gave students buzzers and a collegiate sense of honour. Mastermind let Mensa-grade experts sweat it out for the grand prize of a cutglass bowl. And then along came a show that didn’t want to give you that.

A simple, achingly stylised, money-grubbing exercise in psychological manipulation, presented by an ebullient DJ who learned to keep a poker face, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? provided the viewer with a ladder towards a million pounds, built on multiple choice, general knowledge questions.

If the questions proved too difficult, a series of easing lifelines was available, from asking the audience, losing two of the four options, or phoning any friend not too occupied with Snake.

Over the next 16 years, it created just five millionaires (not counting one disqualified for cheating, and including one who was already rich), but mushroomed into an international franchise that would forever changed the way people estimated their certainty. (I’m 90 per cent sure about that.)

Now, for its 20th anniversary, WWTBAM? (ITV, Sat-Friday, 9pm) is back for one nostalgic week, presented by millionaire reactionary Jeremy Clarkson.

From its earliest moments, as the show’s famously immutable format yields to some new tricks, this announces a curious contradiction: a programme willing to advance with the times, presented by a man who will never ever change.

“Literally no one in the world knows what these are anymore,” Clarkson tells his first ever contestant, gnawing on his words, holding out a cheque for £1,000. Ripping it apart faster than he would a Top Gear producer, Clarkson now explains that the money will be transferred electronically, which is sensible, at the expense of a visual element.

For that, though, we still have the set – a yawning void of darkness, alleviated by hopeful ribbons in magenta and blue, where the answer buttons glow gold and green – and, of course, the endlessly fascinating, quintessentially British display of human struggle and excruciating public failure.

“I really want to say Rey,” one contestant says, angling desperately for a hint.

The surprising thing about Clarkson, for all his bloated curmudgeonry, is that the man really wants to help.

So much so, in fact, that a new lifeline, Ask the Host, even allows him do precisely that, or, as with last night’s broadcast, the precise opposite.

When a contestant he repeatedly refers to as “a policeman-woman” (Whatever next? Women prime ministers?) asks for his assistance identifying the hat featured in Magritte’s Son of Man, familiar to anyone who has ever seen a postcard, Clarkson goes with “beret” – because France.

“So, I have just cost you seven grand,” Clarkson realises, as her winnings crumble. “There’s a horrible, horrible cold atmosphere,” he reports. “I can feel the word ‘hate’ being stencilled on my back by the audience and I don’t blame them.”

C’mon, Jeremy, surely you must be used to that by now. It’s a rare thing, though, to see Clarkson recognise and even regret the consequence of his actions.

On the evidence of the new series, he may appreciate that Britain now looks as conservative as he does. Most contestants cap their hopes at way below the million pound mark, at which Clarkson recycles the same joke (Example: “It’s not called who wants a new loft conversion!”).

In these Brexit times, though, it’s hard to suppress the schadenfreude –  (a) rueful delight, (b) guilty pleasure, (c) cordial regret, (d) innocent shame – of seeing so many contestants, the host squarely included, undone by the merest appreciation of European culture, from the name of Greek gods to the hats in French art.

For the show, once called Britain’s most successful export since the Beatles, that isolation has consequence for the prize itself.

Adjusted for inflation and the declining British pound, a winner in 1998 would now be worth £1.73m. But it’s not called Who Wants to be a Millionaire Nearly Twice Over?

So today, in the utterly unlikely event someone goes all the way, the show will electronically transfer an amount that is worth much less. Some quizzes have all the luck.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.