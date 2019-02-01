Weekend TV guide: 10 of the best shows to watch

THE LATE, LATE SHOW

Friday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon joins host Ryan Tubridy ahead of his new four-part series, Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes, to compare and contrast how people live in different cities around the globe such as Sydney, London, Melbourne and Sweden. The Late Late also celebrates the best of new Irish Enterprise with some of the inventions and products set to make a mark in the coming year, including new GAA training tool, an innovative way of farming, and an unusual memento to remember loved ones who are no longer with us. Also: Gillian Quinn on returning to college to provie it is never too late to get an education; sports impressionist Conor Sketches; Galway hurler Davy Glennon on his hidden chronic gambling addiction; and music from tenor Alfie Bow.

Friday Night Jukebox Live!: The BBC4 Request Show

Friday BBC4, 10pm

Singer-songwriter Carole King performs in 2007. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP

Comedian Phill Jupitus and Altered Images singer Clare Grogan plunder the BBC music archive, responding to viewers’ song requests based on their stories and memories of friendship. The duo showcase performances from US singer and guitarist James Taylor; the most successful female songwriter of the latter half of the 20th century in the US, Carole King; Georgia rock band REM; Manchester indie giants Oasis; musician and actor Paul Simon; “King of Pop” Michael Jackson; and one of the best-selling artists of the 21st century, Ed Sheeran. There are also live performers in the studio.

Ireland’s Got Talent

Saturday, Virgin One, 7.30pm

A new series of Ireland’s Got Talent kicks off with a live bang as acts from across the country and beyond try their hardest to impress judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne and Denise Van Outen in the hopes of winning €50,000 and their very own TV show.

Safe Harbour

Saturday, BBC4, 9pm

Nicole Chamoun, Maha Riad andHazem Shammas in Safe Harbour

The latest slice of world drama is this psychological cracker from down under. It centres on five friends sailing from Brisbane to Indonesia who go to the assistance of asylum-seekers on a broken-down boat – a decision with life-changing repercussions. The cast includes Ewen Leslie, Leeanna Walsman, Joel Jackson, Phoebe Tonkin and Jacqueline McKenzie. In the second episode which follows, Ismail reports the crime at sea to the Australian federal police, but secrets begin to surface and he turns his attentions closer to home.

Mayans MC

Saturday, BBC2, 10.40pm

Edward James Olmos and JD Pardo in Mayans MC

Sons of Anarchy ran for seven series, and this spin-off follows rivals-turned-allies the Mayans Motorcycle Club. The fine cast includes JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Miami Vice veteran Edward James Olmos. The first episode features vengeful ex-con Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who steps up to claim his new identity as an outlaw in the biking community of Santo Padre. Joining his brother’s club, it soon becomes apparent that EZ will have to earn his place as his new team deal with both a crooked police force and a drug cartel.

Small Fortune

Saturday, UTV, 7pm

The popular Dermot O’Leary is back on TV, hosting this new physical game show from the makers of Million Pound Drop and Pointless. Small Fortune sees teams of friends or family members attempting to win big money by playing tiny games and seemingly simple challenges. Each round takes place in a different miniature world, ranging from a replica of Stonehenge to a pint-size version of Coronation Street pub The Rovers Return. If the contestants hold their nerve, they could win up to £150,000.

Great British Car Journeys

Saturday, Channel 4, 8pm

All Creatures Great and Small costars Christopher Timothy and Peter Davison revisit the golden age of motoring, taking a classic 1930s car along some of Britain’s vintage roads, drawing inspiration from travel guides of the era. Their first journey takes them from Inverness to the Isle of Skye, following single track military roads through the Scottish Highlands. Along the way they take a spin in a 1903 Dog Cart and a three-wheel rally car, and cross to Skye in the oldest car ferry of its kind in the world.

Africa with Ade Adepitan

Sunday, BBC2, 9pm

In this new four-part series, the presenter and wheelchair athlete travels across the continent while learning how the region is changing. Adepitan’s journey begins in Cape Verde, Africa’s westernmost country, a collection of volcanic islands in the Atlantic. He meets members of a community who live in the shadow of an active volcano before moving on to Senegal, where he learns of a personal connection. He travels to Ivory Coast to hear from the youngsters who dream of becoming footballers in Europe, then arrives in Nigeria, the nation of his birth, which is in turmoil due to a war that has barely been reported beyond its borders.

A Slow Odyssey: The Great Wall of China

Sunday, BBC4, 8pm

An hour’s drive from Beijing airport is one of the wonders of the world. It took some 2,300 years to build the Great Wall of China; its structure contains many of those who devoted their lives to constructing it, and once experienced it’s never forgotten. However, if you don’t fancy making the epic journey, the Beeb has given us the next best thing. Here cameras fly 2,500kms along the wall, from the Yellow Sea in the crowded east, near Beijing, to the remote Gobi Desert in the west. The footage is almost as breath-taking as being there.

NFL: Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, BBC1, 10.45pm

The world’s single most-watched sporting event takes centre stage in Atlanta late tonight, as the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots face each other for the right to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. A crowd in excess of 70,000 and a global viewing audience of some 160 million will watch to see if 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady can lead the Patriots to a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl victory. Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 are due to perform the half-time show.

