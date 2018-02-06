TV dad to ‘Frasier’ John Mahoney dies aged 77

One of the stars of the hit US TV series ‘Frasier’, John Mahoney, has died aged 77.

He played Martin Crane in the series, father to Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer.

Mahoney died in a Chicago hospice on Sunday.

Born in Blackpool, England, he moved to the US in the 1950s. He arrived there aged 19 and became a US citizen in 1959 after serving in the US army.

He had lived in Chicago, and starred in Frasier for 11 years, up to 2004.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane in the famed TV series. File photograph: Getty Images

A former professor of English, he was writing for a medical journal when at the age of 37 he turned to acting.

He never married and did not have children.