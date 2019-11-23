Considering it’s a day of rest, mid-morning Sunday is a remarkably busy time on Irish radio. While the rest of the country is emerging from slumber or basking in post-worship glow, studios are a-thrum with panels seeking to enliven audiences with analysis, argument and gossip about the day’s news.

At least, that’s the theory. Just as loafing on the sofa with the Sunday papers is an increasingly rare ritual in the digital era, so a collection of diverse guests reading through them on-air is a throwback to a different age. Nowadays, the idea of a programme called Sunday Supplement, as Sam Smyth’s defunct Today FM panel show was titled, sounds as anachronistic as one named “Sabbath telegram”.