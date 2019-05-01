The Obamas and Netflix reveal the shows and films they’re working on

Eleven months after striking a deal with Netflix, the Obamas have a slate of programming.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s new production company, Higher Ground, on Tuesday announced seven projects that are in the works for Netflix, including several documentaries and a movie about Frederick Douglass, the US social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman.

The former president and first lady struck a multiyear production deal in 2018 to produce shows and films for the streaming service.

With the deal, the Obamas will be able to reach 148 million paying subscribers, and they have said their production company will cover a wide spectrum of programming. But there is something they apparently have no interest in: mounting an attack on the current presidential administration.

“Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all,” Mr Obama said in a statement.

Making movies and television shows can be time consuming and messy, and there is no guarantee that some projects in development will ever be made.

Here’s an early look at the shows and films the Obamas are planning: