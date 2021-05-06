The Big DIY Challenge: A ropey construction that just about hangs together

TV review: RTÉ is actually pretty good at this sort of low-stakes disposable entertainment

Ed Power

PJ Gallagher is the human equivalent of a hair-dryer set to max, with no “off” switch

PJ Gallagher is the human equivalent of a hair-dryer set to max, with no “off” switch

 

There are few obvious upsides to a global health emergency that has prompted a never-ending lockdown and trapped us inside with our nearest and dearest for months on end. But here’s one: marooned at home, aspiring DIYers have taken the opportunity to retrieve their power-tools and get busy.

These amateur make-and-doers are celebrated in frenetic style in The Big DIY Challenge (RTÉ One, 8.30pm). It isn’t the slickest television ever, and presenter PJ Gallagher is the human equivalent of a hair-dryer set to maximum and about to pop a sprocket. Or a Duracell Bunny who fancies trying his hand at open-mic. Either way, on camera he clearly doesn’t have an “off” switch.   

But goodness it all zips by. It also benefits from the fact Irish people, not being naturally attention-seeking, make for generally agreeable reality-TV subjects.

They’re not here for fame or fortune (though there is a €10,000 prize). Instead participants are proud of their work and up for a giggle. There’s certainly lots of laughter from Lucy Ross from Rhode, Co Offaly, who has designed split-level “cat hotel” inspired by – yes this is really happening – a Wild West sheriff’s office and prison.

She commits fully to the project, too. “I fought the paw and the paw won,” reads a tiny sign affixed to the structure. And she pays Gallagher the compliment of immortalising him in a miniature “wanted” poster. The felines, it is true, seem fecklessly indifferent. But the adjudicators are impressed by her ability to “set out a clear plan and deliver it”, and she is selected for the final.

The other entrant going forward is Clonmel fashion designer turned caravan enthusiast Gráinne Wilson, whose hipster-friendly travel pod channels the spirit of early-afternoon Electric Picnic. At a time when we cannot go to Body and Soul, why not have Body and Soul come to us?

Judges Jennifer Byrne, and Jimmy Englezos keep their distance, for obvious reasons. They do pop up occasionally with tips, though these sometimes sound like reader recommendations from Viz. “Handy tip if the nozzle is blocked,” begins one such bromide. “Remove the nozzle and put a nail in the tip to push the gunk out”. Thanks but I’m happy for the gunk to stay exactly where it is.

The Big DIY Challenge is the sort of low-stakes disposable entertainment at which RTÉ is actually pretty good. The production values are negligible, the host could yap for Ireland, everyone is here for the chuckles. And yet somehow the creaky edifice hangs together.

A scrappy job held together with duct tape – but it works.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.