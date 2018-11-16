Stormy Daniels on Ray D’Arcy, and all the best TV shows this weekend
Primal screaming in 1994, Ed Sheeran in concert and the return of I’m a Celebrity...
Stormy Daniels: the actor will talk about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Photograph: Yana Paskova/Getty
Thinking Outside the Box: Schrödinger in Ireland
RTÉ One, Friday, 7.30pm
In February 1943 the Nobel Prize-winning Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger gave a series of three public lectures, What Is Life?, at Trinity College Dublin. Schrödinger was then director of theoretical physics at Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. As this documentary reveals, the lectures had a tremendous influence on the development of molecular biology after they were published in book form.
Turas an Dreoilín
TG4, Friday, 7.30pm
Donie Nolan explores the tradition of the Carrigkerry Wren Boys in his native west Limerick. The programme is followed at 7.48pm by Jim of the Mill, which showcases the music sessions held at a rural Tipperary pub.
Primal Scream: The Lost Memphis Tapes
BBC Four, Friday, 9pm
After the success of 1991’s house-influenced Screamadelica, Primal Scream decided to go back to basics, recording with the renowned producer Tom Dowd in Memphis. But the group weren’t entirely happy with the results, and reworked and rerecorded the tracks for what would eventually become their 1994 album Give Out But Don’t Give Up. Guitarist Andrew Innes recently rediscovered the original demos in his basement, and here the group tell the story of the making of the album – and why they now want those tracks to be heard.
The Late Late Show
RTÉ One, Friday, 9.35pm
The actor Victoria Smurfit and her 14-year-old daughter, Evie, will be telling Ryan Tubridy about Evie’s diagnosis, last year, of Stargardt disease, an eye condition that leads to blindness, how it has affected their family, and their awareness-raising work with the charity Fighting Blindness. Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning singer and songwriter, is also appearing, to talk about joining a crew of fellow artists to row to Spain, in a journey that is charted in the new film The Camino Voyage.
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
BBC One, Saturday, 8.10pm
The jolly comedian is back for the fourth run of his old-school variety show, recorded in front of an audience at London’s Theatre Royal. The first episode features Little Mix. A member of the audience will also get a chance to perform on the famous stage, and the Celebrity Send to All segment, in which McIntyre takes charge of a celeb’s phone and sends a text to all their contacts, is back too. First victim: Holly Willoughby.
The Ray D’Arcy Show
RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.50pm
Fresh from berating Aer Lingus for losing her luggage, the porn star Stormy Daniels will be telling Ray D’Arcy about the affair she says she had with Donald Trump and the nondisclosure agreement she signed in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. And the chef Richard Corrigan will be talking about hipster chefs, vegans and Brexit.
Ed Sheeran: Radio 2 in Concert
BBC Two, Saturday, 11.30pm
The Ivor Novello and Brit Award winner performs at the BBC Radio Theatre in London, following his global stadium tour. It is just 7½ years since Sheeran made his TV debut on Later – with Jools Holland, beginning his meteoric rise to fame. Since his third studio album, ÷ (aka Divide), was released in March 2017, Sheeran has continued to dominate charts worldwide and solidified his status as one of the world’s most popular performers.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Virgin Media One/UTV, Sunday, 9pm
It’s that time again when a bunch of nobodies head into the Australian jungle and come out household names. The final line-up hasn’t been announced yet, but among those hotly tipped to be taking part are contestants from Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing – including Seann Walsh, the comedian who skipped the celebrity queue by snogging his dance partner and getting dumped by his girlfriend. Also rumoured to be joining are Sair Khan, from Coronation Street, and the X Factor runner-up Fleur East. But the biggest name on the list so far is that of the soccer manager Harry Redknapp. By the end of it all they’ll feel like close family members to us all.
The Interrogation of Tony Martin
Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm
In 1999 a farmer in Norfolk shot dead a teenage burglar who had broken into his property, and injured a second burglar. Tony Martin claimed he used reasonable force in protecting his property, but he was tried for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict was reduced to manslaughter on appeal, and Martin served three years in prison. This one-off drama looks at the “missing” pieces of the jigsaw, honing in on the three days of police questioning that followed the killing. Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen) plays Martin with deadly seriousness.
Tin Star
Channel 4, Sunday, 10pm
Tim Roth stars in this 10-part crime drama that was previously shown on Sky Atlantic. He plays Sheriff Jim Worth, a British police chief hoping to make a fresh start in the peaceful surroundings of the Canadian Rockies and resist giving in to alcoholism. When an oil conglomerate makes controversial plans to build a refinery in the area, Jim fears the social problems it may bring. In defiance of his friends and neighbours, he makes a dangerous stand against the project that could put his own family’s safety at risk.
Additional reporting: PA