Stormy Daniels on Ray D’Arcy, and all the best TV shows this weekend

Thinking Outside the Box: Schrödinger in Ireland

RTÉ One, Friday, 7.30pm

In February 1943 the Nobel Prize-winning Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger gave a series of three public lectures, What Is Life?, at Trinity College Dublin. Schrödinger was then director of theoretical physics at Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. As this documentary reveals, the lectures had a tremendous influence on the development of molecular biology after they were published in book form.

Turas an Dreoilín

TG4, Friday, 7.30pm

Donie Nolan explores the tradition of the Carrigkerry Wren Boys in his native west Limerick. The programme is followed at 7.48pm by Jim of the Mill, which showcases the music sessions held at a rural Tipperary pub.

Primal Scream, circa 1994

Primal Scream: The Lost Memphis Tapes

BBC Four, Friday, 9pm

After the success of 1991’s house-influenced Screamadelica, Primal Scream decided to go back to basics, recording with the renowned producer Tom Dowd in Memphis. But the group weren’t entirely happy with the results, and reworked and rerecorded the tracks for what would eventually become their 1994 album Give Out But Don’t Give Up. Guitarist Andrew Innes recently rediscovered the original demos in his basement, and here the group tell the story of the making of the album – and why they now want those tracks to be heard.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, Friday, 9.35pm

The actor Victoria Smurfit and her 14-year-old daughter, Evie, will be telling Ryan Tubridy about Evie’s diagnosis, last year, of Stargardt disease, an eye condition that leads to blindness, how it has affected their family, and their awareness-raising work with the charity Fighting Blindness. Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning singer and songwriter, is also appearing, to talk about joining a crew of fellow artists to row to Spain, in a journey that is charted in the new film The Camino Voyage.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

BBC One, Saturday, 8.10pm

The jolly comedian is back for the fourth run of his old-school variety show, recorded in front of an audience at London’s Theatre Royal. The first episode features Little Mix. A member of the audience will also get a chance to perform on the famous stage, and the Celebrity Send to All segment, in which McIntyre takes charge of a celeb’s phone and sends a text to all their contacts, is back too. First victim: Holly Willoughby.

The Ray D’Arcy Show

RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.50pm

Fresh from berating Aer Lingus for losing her luggage, the porn star Stormy Daniels will be telling Ray D’Arcy about the affair she says she had with Donald Trump and the nondisclosure agreement she signed in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. And the chef Richard Corrigan will be talking about hipster chefs, vegans and Brexit.

Fleur East

Ed Sheeran: Radio 2 in Concert

BBC Two, Saturday, 11.30pm

The Ivor Novello and Brit Award winner performs at the BBC Radio Theatre in London, following his global stadium tour. It is just 7½ years since Sheeran made his TV debut on Later – with Jools Holland, beginning his meteoric rise to fame. Since his third studio album, ÷ (aka Divide), was released in March 2017, Sheeran has continued to dominate charts worldwide and solidified his status as one of the world’s most popular performers.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Virgin Media One/UTV, Sunday, 9pm

It’s that time again when a bunch of nobodies head into the Australian jungle and come out household names. The final line-up hasn’t been announced yet, but among those hotly tipped to be taking part are contestants from Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing – including Seann Walsh, the comedian who skipped the celebrity queue by snogging his dance partner and getting dumped by his girlfriend. Also rumoured to be joining are Sair Khan, from Coronation Street, and the X Factor runner-up Fleur East. But the biggest name on the list so far is that of the soccer manager Harry Redknapp. By the end of it all they’ll feel like close family members to us all.

The Interrogation of Tony Martin

Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

In 1999 a farmer in Norfolk shot dead a teenage burglar who had broken into his property, and injured a second burglar. Tony Martin claimed he used reasonable force in protecting his property, but he was tried for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict was reduced to manslaughter on appeal, and Martin served three years in prison. This one-off drama looks at the “missing” pieces of the jigsaw, honing in on the three days of police questioning that followed the killing. Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen) plays Martin with deadly seriousness.

Tim Roth in Tin Star

Tin Star

Channel 4, Sunday, 10pm

Tim Roth stars in this 10-part crime drama that was previously shown on Sky Atlantic. He plays Sheriff Jim Worth, a British police chief hoping to make a fresh start in the peaceful surroundings of the Canadian Rockies and resist giving in to alcoholism. When an oil conglomerate makes controversial plans to build a refinery in the area, Jim fears the social problems it may bring. In defiance of his friends and neighbours, he makes a dangerous stand against the project that could put his own family’s safety at risk.

Additional reporting: PA