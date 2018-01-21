Six of the best TV shows to watch this week

Dancing with the Stars

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

It’s episode three of RTÉ’s big hoof-a-thon, and the judges are facing their first dilemma in Dancing with the Stars. The celebrity contestants have had two episodes to find their feet and show the judges their moves – now it’s time to see who will be staying in the swing of things, and who will be shuffling off the dancefloor in disgrace.

One thing you can be sure of, Marty Morrissey’s place is safe – for now. The GAA commentator is no Wayne Sleep, so he won’t be swapping Croker for the Royal Ballet anytime soon. But he has proven to be the viewers’ favourite – no surprise there – so the judges couldn’t possibly kick him out first and kill the show’s golden goose. No, rather than risk an angry mob marching on Montrose in support of Marty, the judges are more likely to keep him on for a few episodes and hope this duck turns into a swan.

Call the Midwife

Sunday, BBC One, 8pm

Helen George, Bryony Hannah, Jessica Raine and Miranda Hart in ‘Call the Midwife’

The Christmas special was one of the Beeb’s big ratings-grabbers, so they’re calling on the nurses of Nonnatus House to deliver another bundle of telly joy. There’s a new midwife on the wards – Lucille, played by Leonie Elliott. Before she can start work, however, Lucille falls ill, but has to get out of her sickbed to help Trixie with a breech birth.

Meanwhile, Nurse Crane and Dr Turner are caring for an elderly woman with bowel cancer, and are trying to persuade the council to hold off on demolishing her slum neighbourhood so she can die in peace.

Red Rock

Monday, TV3, 9pm

Conor Mullen as Supt Dunne on ‘Red Rock’

Like real-life Garda stations, the future of TV3’s popular cop series was in doubt after the station put the production on hiatus. Well, it’s open for business again, and TV3 bosses have promised this new series will be the most explosive yet.

The new episodes see the staff of Red Rock Garda station dealing with the fallout from Sharon’s sudden departure, and the aftermath of the murder of Donna Burke. Paudge is devastated that Sharon is leaving, but he still offers to help Donna’s daughter Aoife find a place to stay, as she doesn’t want to stay at home with Donna’s aggressive ex-partner Tony Doyle. Can Supt Dunne solve Donna’s murder, and is the killer closer than he realises?

One Day – How Ireland Eats

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Potatoes are under the microscope in ‘One Day – How Ireland Eats’

So, how do you eat yours? Not your Creme Egg, but the rest of your food – your meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables. One Day – How Ireland Eats sets out to examine the eating habits of the Irish, looking at a single day in the life of Ireland’s food industry.

The programme throws up a few interesting statistics: Irish people spend €11 billion a year on food, and each day we consume 14 million meals, nine million snacks, 1.3 million packets of crisps, 1.6 million apples, and 15 million cups of tea. The documentary is filmed in several locations across Ireland, including a bakery in Wexford, a potato field in Co Meath and a wedding in Co Cavan, and promises to give some insights into how our national diet has changed over the past 5,000 years.

The Big Bang Theory

Thursday, RTÉ Two, 7pm

‘The Big Bang Theory’ returns to Irish screens on Thursday

It’s the most successful sitcom around at the moment, a geeky version of Friends, or maybe Seinfeld for scientists. The Big Bang Theory is now in its 11th series, and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) has defied the laws of physics by asking Amy (Mayim Bialik) to marry him. But when a bit of professional jealousy rears its ugly head (Sheldon is annoyed because Amy is getting more kudos for her work), Amy is not so sure. Sheldon needs to realise he’s not the centre of the universe, and who better to set him straight on that but Stephen Hawking?

Altered Carbon

Friday, Netflix

Will Yun Lee and Dichen Lachman in Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon’

Imagine you could download your consciousness and transfer it into a new body, just like getting a new smartphone. You wouldn’t have to worry about dying – you could just swap your body for a better-looking model (sorry, mine’s not available). Welcome to the world of Altered Carbon, set 300 years into the future, where everything you are can be digitised, and death is not the end.

Although, can they digitise your soul? Based on the cyberpunk novel by Richard K Morgan, Altered Carbon is a futuristic tale of sex, intrigue, betrayal and murder. Wait a minute – murder? I thought this was a deathless utopia. Of course, there has to be a downside to this brave new world, otherwise what’s the point in watching?

Joel Kinnaman plays Takeshi Kovacs, a soldier brought back to life after 250 years by the richest man on earth, Laurens Bancroft, played by James Purefoy. Kovacs has been resurrected to solve a murder. Who’s the victim? Bancroft himself. The trailer looks a bit Blade Runner-ish – hopefully it’s not an inferior copy.