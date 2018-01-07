Six of the best TV shows to watch this week

Dancing with the Stars

Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

It’s January, the last of the cold turkey has been eaten, the presents are thrown in a cupboard, and you’re broke and burnt out. Don’t despair – at least there’s plenty of good stuff starting on the box, including the glitziest, twirliest, twinkliest-toed show of the New Year, Dancing with the Stars.

And what stars they are, too – you might need to wear strong sunglasses to protect from dazzlement. It was a tough task to top the stellar line-up for last year’s inaugural series, but somehow RTÉ have managed it, bagging such biggies as GAA commentator Marty Morrissey, former Munster rugby player Tomás O’Leary, race-walking champ Rob Heffernan, camogie queen and former Rose of Tralee Anna Geary, comedian Bernard O’Shea aka Eamon from Bridget & Eamon, actor and comedian Deirdre O’Kane, broadcaster Maia Dunphy and publisher Norah Casey.

If that chorus line is not starry enough for you, then how about international UFC star Conor McGregor and country music star Nathan Carter? Yes, that’s right: Conor’s big sister Erin McGregor and Nathan’s little brother Jake Carter are also stepping out for series two.

Once again, Nicky Byrne and Amanda Byram will be your hosts, and Brian Redmond, Lorraine Barry and Julian Benson will be watching the celebs closely as they try to master the routines and win the glitterball trophy, helped by their professional partners, who will be showing them how to turn two left feet into happy feet.

Striking Out

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Always leave ‘em wanting more, goes the old showbiz adage. When legal drama Striking Out, starring Amy Huberman, finished its first series after just four episodes, we all wanted to know when the Hubes would be back in the role of Tara Rafferty, the young solicitor who is forced to make it on her own in the shark-infested waters of the Irish legal world after her fiancé turns out to be a spineless jellyfish.

Things get more complicated for Tara in this second series: her mentor Vincent (Neil Morrissey) is heading a public inquiry that could bring down Ireland’s political and social elite, but is also facing his own personal demons, and Tara’s legal team is torn apart when Ray is imprisoned on trumped-up charges, and Meg’s betrayal drags Tara into a cat-and-mouse game.

Star Trek Discovery

Monday, Netflix

Marauding hordes with bumpy faces threaten the entire star system when Star Trek Discovery returns. Trekkies had a lot of new concepts to get their heads around in the first series, not least the idea of a starship using a giant bug as a power source. They also had to deal with an openly gay relationship between the ship’s doctor and science officer, rough Klingon-human sex, lots of swearing and – gasp – a female character with a boy’s name.

First Dates Ireland

Tuesday, RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

With all the tangos and lambadas on Dancing with the Stars, there’s bound to be some heated moments, so we probably won’t need to bother with the new series of First Dates Ireland. Judging by the number of dates in the last series that ended in steamy embraces, maybe the producers should consider sticking a dancefloor into the First Dates’ restaurant for this third series. Well, maybe it’ll be third time lucky for this bunch of hopefuls, which will include Mormons, surfers and a male stripper, plus the programme’s first trans dater and first deaf dater.

Vikings

Wednesday, RTÉ Two, 9pm

Fans of hairy marauding hordes will rejoice at the return of Vikings, the Irish-Canadian co-production that’s given countless Irish extras some much-needed work over the years. We’re into season five now, and the Vikings have penetrated into the very heart of England, and are about to take the town of York and establish it as their stronghold. But tensions between Ragnar’s sons are growing, and threatening to blow up into full civil war. Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the cast as the warrior bishop Heahmund, who must use all his power and charisma to rally the Saxons to defend their kingdom.

Derry Girls

Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

This candid and family-centred comedy, created by Lisa McGee and on her own experiences growing up in Derry, is set during later years of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The show revolves around 16-year-old Erin Quinn, played by Saoirse Monica Jackson, and her gang of school friends coming of age in 1990s Derry. The show is packed with pop culture references and mouthfuls of Derry slang. McGee said she wanted to show a different side of the North – the city was “a brilliant place to live and grow up. I just thought ‘someone needs to show the other side of it’ – that these people are funny. You never got to see that side of Northern Ireland.”

It’s been described as an “Inbetweeners for clever girls” – which is good enough for us.