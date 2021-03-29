Schitt’s Creek: Rosebud Motel goes on sale for €1.3 million

The motel home of the Rose family in the Emmy-sweeping Canadian TV series Schitt’s Creek is up for sale for $2 million Canadian, approximately €1.3 million.

The Hockley Motel in the Canadian town of Mono, Ontario, was a key filming location throughout the six seasons of the hit CBC sitcom.

Written by and starring Dan Levy and his father, Eugene, along with Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara, the series followed the wealthy Rose family as they were stripped of their riches and forced to start a new life in the rural town of Schitt’s Creek, a property that father Johnny Rose bought for his son David as a joke.

The sale of the actual motel comes less than two months after the other main locale in the series, the mansion that featured as the Rose’s repossessed home in the opening scenes of the first episode, was also put up for sale.

That property – a glamorous building in the ritzy St Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood of Toronto, featuring 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, marble stairs, Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes, and a carved limestone exterior – was initially listed for $14.98 million, later revised to $19.98 million.

Unlike the mansion, the motel’s real estate listing makes no secret of its fame, noting that it was the filming location for Schitt’s Creek but was also featured in an episode of the Netflix superhero TV series The Umbrella Academy.

Fans may be slightly startled by the sight of the building on that real estate listing, which seems very bare without the giant Rosebud Motel sign from the popular series.

The 10-room motel sits on 2.7 hectares (6.7 acres) of land along Hockley Road, about a 90-minutes drive from Toronto, with the building covering 400 sq m (4,300 square feet). It also has a two-storey “manager’s suite” and separate cottage.

Surrounded by forest, the property backs on to the Nottawasaga River, which is known for its rainbow trout.

The motel is now closed, although it has been a favourite tourist destination for fans of the show. – Guardian