Ryan Tubridy proves his lockdown life is as boring as everyone else’s

While there have been several landmark anniversaries for the pandemic in recent weeks – on Liveline late last month, Joe Duffy noted it had been a year since Ireland’s first confirmed case – it falls to Ryan Tubridy (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) to mark the fateful moment when the full gravity of the situation sank in.

On Wednesday’s show, Tubridy recalls that it was “pretty much this time last year” when he hosted “the last Late Late Show to have an audience”. A pivotal moment for sure: we all have to be reminded where we were when that happened.