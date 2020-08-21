RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34
Performer was reportedly admitted to hospital with pneumonia in recent weeks
Zavion Davenport aka Chi Chi DeVayne from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ performs onstage during the season eight premiere in New York in 2016. Photograph: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34.
She appeared on the eighth series of the programme, as well as the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Her death was announced on the official Twitter page of the US TV programme alongside a tribute.
RuPaul said: “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 20, 2020
I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.
She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dG
“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.
“She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
“May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”
DeVayne, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, was reportedly admitted to hospital in the last month with pneumonia.
Baga Chipz, who starred on the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, said: “Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low.
“I’m just sat here in tears. RIP you beautiful angel.” – PA