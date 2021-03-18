RTÉ unveils latest chapter of ‘Reeling in the Years’

The new series of Reeling in the Years covering 2010 to 2019 will air from next month, RTÉ has announced.

The new series will air on Sundays at 8.30pm, from April 11th on RTÉ One. The State broadcaster said the series will showcase the stories and soundtrack of Ireland over the last decade, including Katie Taylor, Kodaline, Mrs Brown’s Boys, the marriage referendum, fake news and fidget spinners.

“Each half-hour programme features a specific year between 2010 and 2019, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment,” it said.

This is the sixth series of Reeling in the Years, with the years from 1962 to 2009 covered to date.

RTÉ said repeats of the programme regularly perform strongly in its ratings while it was voted the “most popular home-produced TV show ever” in an RTÉ Guide poll of Ireland’s Top 100 TV shows.

Producer John O’Regan said the end of a decade “is a natural time to look back . . . we’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives” starting Sunday, April 11th, on RTÉ One.”