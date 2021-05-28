RTÉ’s marauding army of zombies? It’s fake news, folks

In its role as a public-service broadcaster, RTÉ is running a campaign highlighting the perils of fake news, under the banner Truth Matters. It’s a laudable attempt to combat one of the most insidiously corrosive aspects of the contemporary world, but one wonders whether the national network’s heart is really in it. After starting with ominous ads suggesting a marauding army of zombies can be vanquished by turning on the news, the next strand in the campaign eschews broadcasting altogether.

Instead, RTÉ has opted for a podcast series, presumably on the basis that online consumers of misinformation never listen to the radio. Presented by the RTÉ journalist Della Kilroy and Shane Creevy of the media tech company Kinzen, the podcast, synergistically titled The Truth Matters, has perceptive guests and useful insights. But in terms of intent, if not content, it falls short.