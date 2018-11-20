RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sandy Harsch has died aged 76

RTÉ Radio 1 music presenter Sandy Harsch has died following a short illness.

Ms Harsch (76) has presented Country Time on the station since 1996. She also co-presented Sisters Doing It For Themselves along with Lilian Smith, and had been a contributor to both Arena and Lest we Forget.

Born in Rhode Island, US, Ms Harsch spent more half a century living in the Republic. She is survived by her two daughters and a sister.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1 Tom McGuire said Ms Harsch had an “encyclopaedic knowledge and a tremendous love of American country music”.

“This knowledge and love permeated Country Time on RTÉ Radio 1 and Sandy’s unique broadcasting style created a wonderful welcome mat for a most appreciative audience on a Saturday night,” he said.

“She had met and played with many of the stars of country music and her anecdotes and stories gave new life to the playlists she chose for every show. As a colleague Sandy was much loved in the radio centre and staff here are heartbroken at her sudden passing.”