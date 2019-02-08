RTÉ ‘Mailbag’ presenter Arthur Murphy dies aged 90

RTÉ presenter Arthur Murphy, host of the popular Mailbag slot, has died at the age of 90.

The Dubliner was offered a 10-minute filler slot to run for three weeks in 1982 but it eventually lasted for 14 years.

Murphy continued regular ‘Email-bag’ segments on TodayFM’s The Ray D’Arcy Show and in 2015 moved with the D’Arcy team to RTÉ where he continued to present a weekly slot.

More to follow...