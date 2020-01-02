RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane dies aged 69

RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane has died aged 69.

She died suddenly on Thursday at home, RTÉ said in a statement.

Dee Forbes, director general, RTÉ, said: “We learned today of the sudden passing of Marian Finucane with profound shock and sadness.

“Marian was a broadcaster of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground.

“From Women Today to Liveline to her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and, latterly, her enormously popular Saturday and Sunday radio programme, she tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight.

“Multi-skilled, she forged a distinguished career on television, as well as undertaking significant charity work in Africa. Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague. My sincere and heartfelt sympathies to her husband John and son Jack.”

Finucane was born in Dublin in 1950. Initially studying architecture at Bolton Street College of Technology, she later turned her attention to the media and joined the national broadcaster as a continuity announcer in 1974.

Her early years saw her work as a presenter on the radio books programme Paper Chase, and later as a reporter on Day by Day. In 1979, she presented the programme Women Today.

On Gay Byrne’s retirement in 1999, she took over his early morning radio slot to present The Marian Finucane Show, ultimately taking over the morning slots on Saturday and Sunday.

Marian Finucane, in studio after she finished her first day of her new radio programme on RTÉ Radio One, in January 1999. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

RTÉ chairwoman Moya Doherty described Finucane was “a pioneer in women’s broadcasting” and said she was “rightly renowned for her fearless yet human interview technique”.

“Many who work in broadcasting today, male and female, owe her a great debt. RTÉ has lost another great champion and another great talent, but we are the richer for having known and heard her work.”

Jim Jennings, director of content, RTÉ, said: “The work and legacy of Marian Finucane is without parallel in Irish broadcasting. With the committed team on Women Today she tackled issues that were largely uncovered and unspoken.

“On Liveline she templated a phone discussion format uniquely suited to Irish audiences. An award-winning documentary maker, she was an interviewer of profound sensitivity and insight.

“As presenter of RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship weekend morning programme, she had the pulse of the nation.”

Marian Finucane is survived by her husband John and son Jack.