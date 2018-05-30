Roseanne Barr blames racist tweet on sleeping pills

Roseanne Barr has blamed a tweet in which she compared an African American woman to an ape on the influence of sleeping pills. The TV star, who also falsely said that Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to Barack Obama, has connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, says her tweet was written after she had taken the prescription sleeping pill Ambien.

ABC, the network that airs the sitcom Roseanne, cancelled the show on Tuesday and said it would not be renewed for a second season after what it called “abhorrent” and “repugnant” tweets. Barr (65) has since defended herself, writing: “It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” Barr tweeted. “It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

“I think Joe Rogan is right about Ambien,” she added, referencing the comedian and UFC host who described the drug as “scary stuff”. “Not giving excuses for what I did [tweeted] but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien: cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.” Barr will appear on Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, this Friday

Ambien is also known as zolpidem, which is part of the Z drug family, a group of medications designed to help people sleep.

The revival of Roseanne was the most popular US show of 2018, with an average of 18 million viewers per episode. The reboot’s debut episode attracted 27.3 million viewers, including those using on-demand services.

Barr subsequently wrote: “I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste.”

In a second statement she said: “Today my words caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs. I sincerely apologise to the audience that has embraced my work for decades.”

Earlier she apologised to her colleagues on Roseanne who lost their jobs following the show’s cancellation.

She wrote:“ Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!! – I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

‘Thoughtless joke’

In a longer statement issued to Buzzfeed News, Barr again said sorry for the “thoughtless joke” and asked for forgiveness.

As well as the apology, Barr also retweeted messages of support from fans who had backed the star using the hashtag #StandWithRoseanne.

One tweet juxtaposed Barr’s comparison of Jarrett with an ape to other posts comparing images of Donald Trump to orangutans.

Following her original comments, Barr was widely condemned from celebrities including her own castmates.

Writing on Twitter, British actress Minnie Driver, who stars in ABC’s Speechless, wrote: “So proud of ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family, come and watch us instead #speechless Speechless_ABC.”

Sara Gilbert, who starred alongside Barr in Roseanne, labelled her comments “abhorrent”.

She said: “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Another of Barr’s co-stars, Emma Kenney, revealed she was ready to quit the show in protest at the comments.

She tweeted: “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.

“As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win.”

‘Garbage’

Film director Ava DuVernay posted a photo of ABC entertainment boss Channing Dungey, along with the words: “For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne.”

Ms Jarrett, speaking on MSNBC, said: “I’m fine. I’m worried about the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defence.”

Barr’s agency, ICM Partners, has dropped her as a client. Co-star Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, condemned the tweets as “abhorrent”, and the actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: “I’m glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing.”

In March, Barr told ABC’s Good Morning America that Mr Trump had called her to congratulate the ratings success her revived sitcom had experienced.

Barr has been a vocal backer of the US president and also plays one of his supporters in Roseanne.

At the time Barr said the the Republican was happy for her, adding: “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.” – PA, Guardian Service