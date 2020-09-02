Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – are to produce films and series for Netflix, including scripted series, documentaries, features and children’s programming, the streaming service has announced.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the couple said in a statement.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”