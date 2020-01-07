President leads tributes to RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan who died on Tuesday aged 81.

Gogan worked in broadcasting for almost six decades and was best known for his work on RTE 2FM, where he worked as a DJ for 40 years before moving to RTE Gold.

Extending his condolences to Gogan’s family, Mr Higgins said the broadcaster had an indelible impact on Irish music and promoted up-and-coming and more established Irish musicians.

“Blessed with one of the warmest voices in Irish broadcasting, Larry Gogan not only defined RTÉ’s coverage of music, but also shaped the mould for many generations of DJs,” Mr Higgins said.

The President said the ‘Just A Minute,’ which was renowned for some of the incorrect answers suggested, will “live in the minds of Irish people everywhere”.

Born in Fairview, north Dublin, Gogan presented The Golden Hour until 2014 and was well-known for his ‘Just a Minute Quiz’. He also commentated frequently on the Eurovision song contest.

Dee Forbes, RTE director general, has described him as “a legend and a genuine national institution”.

Larry Gogan: A life in pictures View now

“He transcended generations - whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song - Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them,” Ms Forbes said.

“Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the Just a Minute Quiz were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie - we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves.”

RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy said he visited Gogan 10 days ago and that he was in “his usual great form with his beautiful family”.

“His beautiful honeyed voice, the quick wit and deep intelligence shone through,” Mr Duffy added.

RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan has described Gogan as a “wonderful man” and “a dear friend”.

Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM, said Gogan was “a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built”.

“He was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music,” Mr Healy said.

“Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply.”

Gogan broadcast his first radio programme on RTÉ Radio 1 in the 1960s and was in the original line-up in 1979 of RTÉ Radio 2, which later became RTÉ 2FM. He presented a regular show there until last year.

Gogan was honoured at the Jacob’s Awards in 1986 and was awarded the IRMA (Irish Recorded Music Association) Honours Award “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music”, and the Industry Award at the 2007 Meteor Awards.

Gogan was predeceased by his wife Florrie and is survived by his five children Gerard, Orla, Grainna, David and Sinead and 12 grandchildren.