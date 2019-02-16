Podcast of the week: Drunk Safari

This addictive podcast delves into fascinating aspects of the animal kingdom

Sarah Griffin

Drunk Safari combines jokes and hard science

Drunk Safari combines jokes and hard science

 

When it comes to podcasts, I love structure – a solid framework within which a story is told, chaos wreaked or fear built. The Adam Buxton Podcast has perfected this: a loose chat format wherein the host tells the listener in the first minutes exactly what is about to play out. This week’s podcast has a structure that operates almost like a party game.

The host, writer Maggie Tokuda Hall, interviews comics, storytellers, writers and sometimes even scientists, about their favourite (or least favourite) animal. Animals and how they live are a fantastic, bottomless well of interesting facts. This is highly addictive listening – I got through six episodes in one go.

The same questions are answered in every episode. What is the collective noun for this animal? What time of day is it active? If you had to explain this animal to a space alien, how would you do so? These function as a framework for fascinating, playful explanations of animal life. The guests are rarely experts but have done the research on their animal of choice.

Meg Ellison’s episode on the Christmas Island crab is particularly fascinating and horrifying: the guest’s intense hatred of the creature makes for a great listen. Drunk Safari combines jokes and hard science in episodes that generally last about 30-60 minutes and move at a rapid pace.

Proof that a party game between two interesting people can feel like a party for the listener, too.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.