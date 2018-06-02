Podcast: Misogyny and call-out culture in a small punk tribe

Invisibilia: The Callout

What is the role of pain in bringing about social change? This episode, hosted by Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin, addresses the power of call-out culture: how communities take power back into their own hands.

This episode is about a local hardcore music scene in Richmond, Virginia. This is a tight-knit community. A tribe. There are rules about what to wear and what to drink, there are places they meet and bond.

When Emily is sexually assaulted in her sleep by a big local figure, she says she couldn’t tell anyone, as she didn’t want to be seen to make a fuss. This leads to a discussion of how internalised misogyny flourishes: women who are a minority ingest a lot of toxic male attitudes around them and end up being controlled, and controlling each other’s behaviour.

One answer to this silencing is the call-out: an online post in which an abuser or rapist is named. This case study, which delves deep into the punk and hardcore scene and how the community polices itself and punishes those who step out of line, is fascinating. The interviewees are flawed and compelling and deeply human.

Vigilante justice is messy, and the story has many extremely surprising turns, which will place the listener in an interesting spot morally. As it progresses, it is hard to know where to place yourself and how to separate the heroes from the villains.

There are big ideas at play but they are never presented in too lofty a way or with philosophical jargon. Invisibila, part of NPR, is very well edited and presented. The ideas are fully formed, and the questions posed are challenging.

The discussion of what it is to be punished and socially ostracised is interesting, as is the discussion of how call-out-culture can reinforce misogyny as well as dismantle it.

This requires a dedicated listen but is deeply rewarding. Although I hesitate to recommend hour-long podcasts, this is vital listening.