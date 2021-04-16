Peaky Blinders actor Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Helen McCrory, known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall, has died aged 52, after a battle with cancer.

McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis announced the death of his wife in a statement on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” – Reuters/PA