Pat Kenny is fuming – and it’s not because of his property dispute

Every man has his breaking point, as Morgan Freeman observed in The Shawshank Redemption, and on Wednesday Pat Kenny reaches his.

And, no, it has nothing to do with any plans to build unwanted residences beside the broadcaster’s Dalkey home. Rather, it happens after the host of The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays) has been quizzing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue about the Government’s pandemic plans only to be met by vagueness and evasion.