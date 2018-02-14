Other Voices: line-ups for every episode of new season revealed

Other Voices, Ireland’s longest running music TV series, is back on our screens next Thursday (11.15pm, RTÉ 2) with a number of acts that promise to impress. The 16th series will include performances from St James’ Church in Dingle, as well as from Belfast, Electric Picnic and Berlin.

Lankum, Perfume Genius, Django Django, Aine Cahill, Soulé and Jafaris are among the acts due to appear on the series, which will run for 10 weeks. You can read the full episode guide below.

The first episode features Sigrid (winner of BBC’s Sound of 2018) performing Don’t Kill My Vibe and Strangers.

Wyvern Lingo will perform I Love You Sadie and others songs from their debut album.

Wyvern Lingo will perform I Love You Sadie. Photograph: Rich Gilligan

Picture This will also perform on the first episode, as well as Maria Kelly, winner of the IMRO Open Call 2017.

The artists will be chatting about their lives and work to presenters Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and May Kay.

Loyle Carner. Photograph: Rich Gilligan

In December 2017, more than 8,000 people travelled to Dingle, Co Kerry for the eir Other Voices Festival, a three-day celebration of Irish and international music. Last summer, Other Voices held an inaugural event in Berlin with performances from Talos, Soulé and New Jackson.

Episode line-ups:

Episode 1: Thursday, February 22nd

Picture This

Wyvern Lingo

Sigrid

Maria Kelly

Episode 2: March 1st

Songhoy Blues

Touts

Caoimhín Ó’ Raghallaigh

Joshua Burnside

Episode 3: March 8th

Perfume Genius

Lankum

Jealous of the Birds

Pillow Queens

Episode 4: March 15th

Django Django

Dermot Kennedy

New Jackson

Slow Riot

Episode 5: March 22nd

Loyle Carner

Aine Cahill

Tom Adams

Rosborough

Episode 6: March 29th

Mount Kimbie

Rosie Carney

Beoga

Katie Laffan

Episode 7: April 5th

Booka Brass

Talos

Soule

Ryan Vail

Le Boom

Episode 8: April 12th

Isaac Gracie

Hudson Taylor

Them There

Katie Kim

Episode 9: April 19th

Saint Sister

Charlie Cunningham

Jafaris

Soulé

Bitch Falcon

Stephen James Smith

Tom Adams

Talos

Episode 10: April 26th