Other Voices: line-ups for every episode of new season revealed
Lankum, Perfume Genius, Django Django, Aine Cahill, Loyle Carner among acts
Sigrid, winner of BBC’s Sound of 2018, performing at Other Voices. Photograph: Rich Gilligan
Other Voices, Ireland’s longest running music TV series, is back on our screens next Thursday (11.15pm, RTÉ 2) with a number of acts that promise to impress. The 16th series will include performances from St James’ Church in Dingle, as well as from Belfast, Electric Picnic and Berlin.
Lankum, Perfume Genius, Django Django, Aine Cahill, Soulé and Jafaris are among the acts due to appear on the series, which will run for 10 weeks. You can read the full episode guide below.
The first episode features Sigrid (winner of BBC’s Sound of 2018) performing Don’t Kill My Vibe and Strangers.
Wyvern Lingo will perform I Love You Sadie and others songs from their debut album.
Picture This will also perform on the first episode, as well as Maria Kelly, winner of the IMRO Open Call 2017.
The artists will be chatting about their lives and work to presenters Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and May Kay.
In December 2017, more than 8,000 people travelled to Dingle, Co Kerry for the eir Other Voices Festival, a three-day celebration of Irish and international music. Last summer, Other Voices held an inaugural event in Berlin with performances from Talos, Soulé and New Jackson.
Episode line-ups:
Episode 1: Thursday, February 22nd
- Picture This
- Wyvern Lingo
- Sigrid
- Maria Kelly
Episode 2: March 1st
- Songhoy Blues
- Touts
- Caoimhín Ó’ Raghallaigh
- Joshua Burnside
Episode 3: March 8th
- Perfume Genius
- Lankum
- Jealous of the Birds
- Pillow Queens
Episode 4: March 15th
- Django Django
- Dermot Kennedy
- New Jackson
- Slow Riot
Episode 5: March 22nd
- Loyle Carner
- Aine Cahill
- Tom Adams
- Rosborough
Episode 6: March 29th
- Mount Kimbie
- Rosie Carney
- Beoga
- Katie Laffan
Episode 7: April 5th
- Booka Brass
- Talos
- Soule
- Ryan Vail
- Le Boom
Episode 8: April 12th
- Isaac Gracie
- Hudson Taylor
- Them There
- Katie Kim
Episode 9: April 19th
- Saint Sister
- Charlie Cunningham
- Jafaris
- Soulé
- Bitch Falcon
- Stephen James Smith
- Tom Adams
- Talos
Episode 10: April 26th
- Katie Laffan
- Slow Riot
- Katie Kim
- Le Boom
- Pillow Queens
- Rosborough
- Joshua Burnside
- Maria Kelly