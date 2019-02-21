Other Voices: Line-up revealed of every show in 17th series

The long-running live music series Other Voices returns to RTÉ 2 on Thursday with a host of performances and interviews recorded in Dingle, Ballina, Electric Picnic and the Orchard Sessions at Intel.

The brainchild of Philip King, Other Voices first aired in 2003 and styled itself as a showcase for intimate musical performances with St. James’ Church in Dingle serving as its spiritual home. Over the years, it has played host to the likes of Amy Winehouse, The National, Damien Rice, Glen Hansard, The xx, and Hozier, to name but a few.

Now into its 17th series, it hasn’t strayed too far from its roots. Hosted by Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and May Kay, the latest series will feature artists from across the musical spectrum performing live in unique venues across Ireland.

Once again, the series returns to Dingle with performances from rising R&B star Mahalia, hotly tipped singer-songwriter Jade Bird, South African musician Nakhane and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys among this year’s highlights. Irish acts are also well represented with the hotly-tipped David Keenan, Loah, Kojaque, Whenyoung, Columbia Mills, Pow Pig, Jack O’Rourke and Mango X Mathman all making an apperarnce.

In something of a departure, the series will screen performances and interviews from the maiden edition of Other Voices Ballina, which took place last September and saw St. Michael’s Church stand in for its Dingle counterpart. The series will air three episodes from Ballina and will include sets from Villagers, Maverick Sabre, Julien Baker, Little Green Cars, Mick Flannery, Sam Fender and more.

Elsewhere during the series, viewers will be treated to dispatches from the IMRO Other Room in Dingle as well as the Orchard Sessions at Intel in Leixlip.

Finally, the series will conclude with an Electric Picnic special featuring performances recorded at the Other Voices stage at last year’s festival. Norwegian pop princess Sigrid and great Irish hope Dermot Kennedy are among the notable guests there.

Mahalia will appear on the first episode of Other Voices from Dingle.

Other Voices: full line-up

The nine-episode run kicks off on Thursday and here is what you can look forward to over the next few weeks.

Ep 1: Dingle, Thursday Feb 21st

Mahalia, David Keenan, Nakhane, Mango x Mathman

Ep 2: Ballina Thursday February 28th

Villagers, Maria Kelly, Sam Fender

Ep 3: IMRO Other Room Thursday March 7th

Pow Pig, Kitt Philipa, Columbia Mills, Mango x Mathman, I Have A Tribe

Ep 4: Dingle Thursday March 14th

Courtney Marie Andrews, Loah, Kojaque, Pow Pig, Jack O’Rourke

Ep 5: Ballina, Thursday March 21st

Little Green Cars, Tamino, Seamus Fogarty

Ep 6: Orchard Sessions, Thursday March 28th

Kormac, Delorentos, The Academic, Ye Vagabonds, Soule, Touts

Ep 7: Dingle, Thursday April 4th

Gruff Rhys, Jade Bird, Whenyoung, Columbia Mills

Ep 8: Ballina, Thursday April 11th

Maverick Sabre, Julien Baker, Mick Flannery

Ep 9: Electric Picnic Special, Thursday April 18th

Sigrid, Passenger, David Kitt & Margie Jean Lewis, Inhaler, Dowry, Halo Maud, Stella Donnelly, Soak, Dermot Kennedy