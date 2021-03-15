Oscars 2021: Irish film Wolfwalkers nominated as best animated feature

Wolfwalkers, made by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated for an Oscar. Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s Wolfwalkers, produced in Kilkenny by Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated as best animated feature for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

This is the Irish studio’s fourth nomination in the category and, locked in an apparent two-horse race with Pixar’s Soul, offers them their best chance yet to win the prize.

Moore told The Irish Times: “I’m delighted on behalf of all our Wolfpack here in Kilkenny and in France and Luxembourg – it’s a fantastic achievement for the studio. Ross and myself are delighted all our hard work on the three movies based on Irish folklore have been recognised by the academy.”

Best-picture contenders include Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, a raw road movie; Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, a talky examination of the United States’ 1960s discontents; Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, a touching tale set in the United States’ Korean community; Emerald Fennell’s searing Promising Young Woman; and David Fincher’s Mank, set amid the writing of Citizen Kane.

Front-runner for the top prize since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in early September, Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a financially embarrassed baby boomer adrift in a damaged United States. Were McDormand to win best actress she would become only the second woman to win three or more best-actress Oscars. (Katharine Hepburn clocked up four.)

But she will have fierce competition from Carey Mulligan, who, savage as a wronged woman in the feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, is currently the bookies’ favourite for that prize. Following an odd series of nominations from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts last week, Mulligan stands to be the first best-actress winner at the Oscars not to get a nod from her home body.

For the first time, two women have been nominated for best director: Zhao is up for Nomadland and Fennell (who plays Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown) competes for Promising Young Woman.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last August at the age of 43, looks set to become only the second posthumous winner of best actor – after Peter Finch, for Network, in 1977. Boseman is nominated for his role as a troubled jazz musician in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Among those challenging him are Anthony Hopkins as a man with dementia in The Father and Riz Ahmed as a drummer suffering hearing loss in Sound of Metal.

In recent years, awards bodies have been under pressure to ensure a racially diverse array of nominations (particularly in acting categories). There should be little criticism of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The British actor Daniel Kaluuya is favourite in the best-supporting-actor category for his role as Fred Hampton, head of the Illinois Black Panthers, in the thrilling historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.

Best supporting actress is less easy to predict. Yuh-Jung Youn is much admired as an awkward grandmother in Minari. Olivia Colman could win a second Oscar for her role as the protagonist’s daughter in The Father. Despite some withering reviews, Glenn Close is there for Hillbilly Elegy. There was no nomination for Saoirse Ronan in this category. Her performance in Francis Lee’s Ammonite was praised on the film’s premiere last autumn, but it has picked up little traction with precursor awards.

Like so much else in the cultural world, the Oscars have been turned on their head by Covid. The academy changed the rules to admit certain films that went straight to video without playing in cinemas. The ceremony – expected to be largely virtual – will take place on April 25th, almost 2½ months later in the year than the 2020 event. This is the latest the show has taken place since 1932.

Oscars 2021: the nominees

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, David Fincher

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland Chloë Zhao

Best actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom jnr

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfield

Best supporting actress

Olivia Colman

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung Youn

Best animated feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best costume design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best live action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin