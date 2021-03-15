Oscars 2021: Irish film Wolfwalkers nominated as best animated feature
Cartoon Saloon’s fourth nomination puts them in two-horse race with Pixar’s Soul
Oscars 2021: Wolfwalkers, made by Cartoon Saloon, film has been nominated as best animated feature
Wolfwalkers, made by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated for an Oscar. Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s Wolfwalkers, produced in Kilkenny by Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated as best animated feature for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.
This is the Irish studio’s fourth nomination in the category and, locked in an apparent two-horse race with Pixar’s Soul, offers them their best chance yet to win the prize.
Moore told The Irish Times: “I’m delighted on behalf of all our Wolfpack here in Kilkenny and in France and Luxembourg – it’s a fantastic achievement for the studio. Ross and myself are delighted all our hard work on the three movies based on Irish folklore have been recognised by the academy.”
Best-picture contenders include Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, a raw road movie; Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, a talky examination of the United States’ 1960s discontents; Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, a touching tale set in the United States’ Korean community; Emerald Fennell’s searing Promising Young Woman; and David Fincher’s Mank, set amid the writing of Citizen Kane.
Front-runner for the top prize since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in early September, Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a financially embarrassed baby boomer adrift in a damaged United States. Were McDormand to win best actress she would become only the second woman to win three or more best-actress Oscars. (Katharine Hepburn clocked up four.)
But she will have fierce competition from Carey Mulligan, who, savage as a wronged woman in the feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, is currently the bookies’ favourite for that prize. Following an odd series of nominations from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts last week, Mulligan stands to be the first best-actress winner at the Oscars not to get a nod from her home body.
For the first time, two women have been nominated for best director: Zhao is up for Nomadland and Fennell (who plays Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown) competes for Promising Young Woman.
Chadwick Boseman, who died last August at the age of 43, looks set to become only the second posthumous winner of best actor – after Peter Finch, for Network, in 1977. Boseman is nominated for his role as a troubled jazz musician in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Among those challenging him are Anthony Hopkins as a man with dementia in The Father and Riz Ahmed as a drummer suffering hearing loss in Sound of Metal.
In recent years, awards bodies have been under pressure to ensure a racially diverse array of nominations (particularly in acting categories). There should be little criticism of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The British actor Daniel Kaluuya is favourite in the best-supporting-actor category for his role as Fred Hampton, head of the Illinois Black Panthers, in the thrilling historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.
Best supporting actress is less easy to predict. Yuh-Jung Youn is much admired as an awkward grandmother in Minari. Olivia Colman could win a second Oscar for her role as the protagonist’s daughter in The Father. Despite some withering reviews, Glenn Close is there for Hillbilly Elegy. There was no nomination for Saoirse Ronan in this category. Her performance in Francis Lee’s Ammonite was praised on the film’s premiere last autumn, but it has picked up little traction with precursor awards.
Like so much else in the cultural world, the Oscars have been turned on their head by Covid. The academy changed the rules to admit certain films that went straight to video without playing in cinemas. The ceremony – expected to be largely virtual – will take place on April 25th, almost 2½ months later in the year than the 2020 event. This is the latest the show has taken place since 1932.
Oscars 2021: the nominees
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland Chloë Zhao
Best actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best supporting actor
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom jnr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfield
Best supporting actress
Olivia Colman
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
Best animated feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best costume design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Best original score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best animated short film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best live action short film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin