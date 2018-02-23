On TV this weekend: Kylie Minogue, Ant & Dec are back and new JK Rowling

The Late Late Show (Friday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm)

Declan Carty will join Ryan Tubridy to talk about the horror of discovering his wife Lorna’s body on the beach after she was killed in the 2015 terrorist attack on a Tunisian holiday resort. Singer-songwriter Phil Coulter and his wife Geraldine Branagan will also share their 45-year love story. Other guests include Marty Whelan, Sinead Kennedy and video-game vlogger Seán McLaughlin. Plus music from Mundy and Kila.

Singer-songwriter Phil Coulter and his wife Geraldine Branagan will share their 45-year love story on The Late Late Show. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

Graham Norton (Friday, BBC One, 10.35pm)

A compilation of highlights from the current series - featuring Will Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Ryan Gosling, Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, Kate Winslet, Hillary Clinton, Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Sir Elton John, Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks.

Winning Streak Celebratory Episode (Saturday, RTÉ One, 8.25pm)

Not only do we have the longet running chat show in the world, we have one of the most enduring game shows too. This week Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy present Winning Streak’s 1,000th episode.

This week Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy present Winning Streak’s 1,000th episode. PhotographL Bryan Meade

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Saturday, TV3, 9pm)

When Anthony McPartlin checked into rehab last year for drug addiction, viewers wondered when he’d ever be reunited with his telly presenting partner Declan Donnelly. Now, the pair are back with a new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Saturday, TV3, 9pm), and all is well with the world (although things are still bumpy for McPartlin, who has announced his divorce). He’ll be wearing his happy face, though, for the new season of their variety show, and Saturday night’s guests will include Amanda Holden, Olly Murs and Kylie Minogue. Keep yer chin up, la’.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway guests will include Amanda Holden, Olly Murs and Kylie Minogue. Photograph: EPA

Dancing With The Stars (Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm)

Nicky Byrne and Amanda Byram are back with another round of the dancing competition. The couples are falling thick and fast - whose turn will it be to take part in the dreaded dance off?

Fans of Robert Galbraith - JK Rowling’s crime-writing alter-ego - will rejoice at the return of Detective Cormoran Strike in a new two-part thriller. Photograph: Getty Images

Strike - Career of Evil (Sunday, BBC One, 9pm)

Fans of Robert Galbraith - JK Rowling’s crime-writing alter-ego - will rejoice at the return of Detective Cormoran Strike in a new two-part thriller. Strike - Career of Evil (Sunday, BBC One, 9pm) is the third telly adaptation from the Strike novels, following on from The Cuckoo’s Calling and Silkworm, and once again stars Tom Burke as the soldier-turned-sleuth, a part that Burke says he’s happy to keep playing as long as Rowling keeps writing ‘em. Career of Evil begins with a severed leg arriving at Strike’s office, and gets weird from there. Holliday Grainger returns as his trainee assistant Robin, and the sexual tension between the two ratchets up - much to the annoyance of Robin’s fiance Matthew. When the two detectives spend the night in Barrow-in-Furness as part of their investigation, things threaten to come to a head.