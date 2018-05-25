On TV this weekend: Jurassic Park meets Graham Norton and Mrs Brown chats up hard man Danny Dyer

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, Friday, 9.35pm

The Late Late Show will reveal the results of a nationwide referendum exit poll live on air. The result of the poll of 3,000 voters, carried out by independent research company Behaviour & Attitudes, will not be revealed until after polling stations have closed. Prime Time’s David McCullagh will reveal the result as soon as it becomes available. Meanwhile, the Après Match team join Jason Byrne, Emmet Kirwan and Lorna Byrne on a jam-packed line up for the last Late Late Show of the series.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, Friday, 23.05pm

Hollywood actors Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum discuss starring together in new big-screen sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plus, former Scissor Sister Jake Shears performs Creep City. Providing there is time, another bunch of intrepid audience members will attempt to recount an anecdote from the dreaded red chair.

The Biggest Weekend: Father John Misty and Courtney Barnett

BBC4, Friday, 7.30pm

The festival, which is taking place over four sites – Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea – across four days, get under way. American singer, songwriter, guitarist and drummer Joshua Michael Tillman, aka Father John Misty, teams up with the Ulster Orchestra on the Main Stage at at Titanic Slipways, Belfast. Plus, Australian musician Courtney Barnett, who was nominated for International Female Solo Artist at the 2016 Brit Awards and has just released her new album Tell Me How You Really Feel, also performs. Coverage continues throughout the weekend, with the omnipresent honorary Irishman Ed Sheeran live on BBC One, on Saturday, 6.45pm.

How to Get Fit Fast

C4, Friday, 8pm

It is reckoned that 80 per cent of people fail to continue with their new year’s resolutions to get fit and lose weight. So here, Anna Richardson and Amar Latif help viewers find out the exercise that’s right for them, bust the exercise myths, and offer shortcuts and hacks based on up-to-date scientific research. In the first of two programmes, Anna finds out how a modern makeover of the callisthenics fitness craze of the 1980s can build muscle without having to spend hours on the weights in the gym, while Amar tests out exercises to fit into even the shortest of lunch breaks.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

RTÉ One, Saturday, 9:20pm

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator, writer and star Brendan O’Carroll dons Agnes’s famous cardigan and curlers once again as everyone’s favourite mammy, Mrs Brown, opens the doors to her house for fun and entertainment. Agnes and the family are joined by celebrity guests including EastEnders hardman Danny Dyer, boxing comeback king Amir Khan, queen of the outdoors Kate Humble, and music from Jackson 5 legend Tito Jackson.