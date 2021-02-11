On First Dates Ireland, Covid-19 is merely a background detail

TV review: It’s a surprise how minor a distraction coronavirus is as the series returns

Ed Power

 

Reality TV has had a respectable pandemic. The Great British Bake Off was one of the first shows to brave the new normal by rolling on with production during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Nor could a once-in-a-century public-health crisis interrupt the stride of Operation Transformation or Ireland’s Fittest Family.

But First Dates Ireland (RTÉ2, Thursday, 9.30pm) is an entirely different affair. Dating involves meeting strangers and getting to know them (or so it is possible to glean from ancient texts left behind by our forefathers). But that’s not going to work with a life-threatening virus running amok.

So it’s a surprise how little a distraction Covid-19 proves as the series returns. The brisk and upbeat opening episode doesn’t make a song and dance about coronavirus, which it sensibly frames as merely another background detail. (The diners we see over the shoulders of the singles are all members of household bubbles.)

Returning to the Gibson Hotel, in Dublin, and its restaurant’s chatty maître’d, Mateo Saina, we are introduced to the quartet of what are technically known as “love-hungry singletons”. Sean and Amy, from Dublin, bond over their mutual love of slagging. Alas, Amy then bruises Sean’s heart slightly by revealing she’d like to see him again but “as a friend”.

Shane and Avril, from Meath and Dublin, have a happier time of it. As do Tracy from Dublin and Rob from Cork. And as the participants strike up a connection – at a socially distanced remove at either end of their tables – some intimate details are shared.

Shane speaks about the life-threatening brain injury he sustained in his 20s. And Tracy, a ukulele enthusiast, says that, as the only black person in her friend group, she has grown up in a world where not a lot of people look like her. Later she tiptoes off to the ladies’ to update her friend by phone on her date – and to express her admiration for Rob’s beard and love of music.

Natterings in the loo and impromptu facial-hair admiration are a welcome distraction from all the doom and gloom of lockdown.

Alas, we are later informed that Tracy and Rob’s chemistry does not bubble up into a long-term romance. And that’s despite both expressing a wish to continue seeing one another and each having a preference for Lyons tea over Barry’s. (As Rob is from Cork he can expect to have his passport immediately revoked.)

Nor does Cupid hit the target in the case of Rory, a painter and decorator, and Tim, a former Game of Thrones actor, although they do seem set to become best pals.

Shane and Avril, however, are still dating. And, to paraphrase that noted authority on the human heart Meat Loaf, one out of four ain’t bad.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.