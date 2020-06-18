O’Casey In The Estate spins a powerfully human story

RTÉ follows a group of striving actors from Dublin’s East Wall, avoiding the usual luvviedom

Ed Power

O’Casey In the Estate follows striving actors from Dublin’s East Wall

O’Casey In the Estate follows striving actors from Dublin’s East Wall

 

Even if you’re a bit fuzzy regarding Seán O’Casey and why he matters, O’Casey In The Estate (RTÉ One, Thursday) is a treat. More than that it’s a balm, with its languid panning shots of the Dublin Docklands and footage of narrator Liam Cunningham rambling through the byways of his childhood.

There isn’t much sunshine in this beguiling serving of slow TV. Indeed the sky at moments appears to be stooping in upon the Game of Thrones actor (whose accent bends towards his Dublin roots as he chats to locals). But the waters of the Liffey glimmer, dazzling and tranquil. And just the sight of a pre-lockdown Dublin carries its own sort of ache. This is how it used to be. Please, can it be that way again?

O’Casey In The Estate is reality television but only just. And thank heavens for that. Instead of exploitative melodrama it’s a meditation on community and adversity. And also on the eternal truths of O’Casey’s work.

The grand conceit is that the Abbey Theatre is putting on a production of the Plough and the Stars with a cast of locals from O’Casey’s native East Wall. In less sensitive hands, this could have resulted in a bacchanalia of class tourism. Can you imagine what Channel 4 would do with the format?

Here, the tentative thesps are presented as human beings rather than archetypes. After substance abuse and gambling problems, Anto Seery was encouraged to try acting by his father- now departed but honoured in a shrine in Anto’s home.

Then there is Rebecca Duff, a recent drama graduate. She lives with her grandmother and aunt - with a growing younger sister, there isn’t enough room for her at home. The only premature departee - so far - is cancer survivor Raymond McLoughlin. He seems earnest about the project but phlegmatic too: when Abbey director Caitríona McLaughlin announces he won’t be continuing it isn’t quite a bombshell.

Cunningham brings some personal perspective and his passion for the East Wall is communicated powerfully. As is his fear that new developments will rob the area of its character. But he doesn’t lay it on excessively

Nor does O’Casey In The Estate go overboard banging on about the Plough and the Stars and why it’s a Big Deal. This is smart as it brings the striving actors into focus and positions to play in the background. Arts shows on RTÉ often feel designed to indoctrinate you into a cult of metropolitan luvviedom. O’Casey In The Estate avoids this familiar pitfall and instead spins a powerfully human story.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.