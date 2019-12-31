Netflix UK and Ireland reveals its most-watched releases for 2019
The Crown fails to make an impact while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman shows strongly
Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman: fifth most popular release overall, and third most-watched film. Photograph: Netflix
Netflix has revealed its most popular shows and films for 2019 releases – and there are some big names missing from the lists. Most notably, British royal family drama The Crown – the third series starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman premiered in October – failed to make it into the top 10 of the most most-watched releases or of the most popular series.
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann was the most popular release of the year, finishing ahead of the Ryan Reynolds movie 6 Underground, with the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery in third place. Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-tipped The Irishman was the fifth most popular release overall.
6 Underground, Murder Mystery and The Irishman were the most-watched movies of the year.
In the series category, there was good news for Irish actor Robert Sheehan. Umbrella Academy, in which he plays a central role, came in at No 5. The top three most-watched series were The Witcher, Ricky Gervais’s After Life, and the much-lauded Stranger Things 3.
Gervais posted on Twitter: “I still can’t quite believe that #AfterLife beat things like #StrangerThings & #You. “What a year.”
The programme also came sixth in the most popular releases overall.
While the platform did not provide exact audience numbers, it said it determines its figures by looking at “the number of accounts choosing to watch at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019”. – PA, agencies
Top 10 most popular releases of 2019
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
6 Underground
Murder Mystery
The Witcher
The Irishman
After Life
Stranger Things 3
Our Planet
Sex Education
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Top 10 series of 2019
The Witcher
After Life
Stranger Things 3
Sex Education
The Umbrella Academy
You
Unbelievable
Top Boy
Black Mirror
Dirty John
Top 10 movies of 2019
6 Underground
Murder Mystery
The Irishman
Isn’t It Romantic
Triple Frontier
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Fractured
Secret Obsession
Top 10 documentaries of 2019
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Our Planet
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Abducted in Plain Sight
The Devil Next Door
I AM A KILLER
The Great Hack
Dirty John: The Dirty Truth