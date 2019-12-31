Netflix UK and Ireland reveals its most-watched releases for 2019

Netflix has revealed its most popular shows and films for 2019 releases – and there are some big names missing from the lists. Most notably, British royal family drama The Crown – the third series starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman premiered in October – failed to make it into the top 10 of the most most-watched releases or of the most popular series.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann was the most popular release of the year, finishing ahead of the Ryan Reynolds movie 6 Underground, with the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery in third place. Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-tipped The Irishman was the fifth most popular release overall.

6 Underground, Murder Mystery and The Irishman were the most-watched movies of the year.

In the series category, there was good news for Irish actor Robert Sheehan. Umbrella Academy, in which he plays a central role, came in at No 5. The top three most-watched series were The Witcher, Ricky Gervais’s After Life, and the much-lauded Stranger Things 3.

Gervais posted on Twitter: “I still can’t quite believe that #AfterLife beat things like #StrangerThings & #You. “What a year.”

The programme also came sixth in the most popular releases overall.

While the platform did not provide exact audience numbers, it said it determines its figures by looking at “the number of accounts choosing to watch at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019”. – PA, agencies

Top 10 most popular releases of 2019

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Witcher

The Irishman

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Our Planet

Sex Education

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Top 10 series of 2019

The Witcher

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Sex Education

The Umbrella Academy

You

Unbelievable

Top Boy

Black Mirror

Dirty John

Top 10 movies of 2019

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Irishman

Isn’t It Romantic

Triple Frontier

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fractured

Secret Obsession

Top 10 documentaries of 2019

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Our Planet

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Abducted in Plain Sight

The Devil Next Door

I AM A KILLER

The Great Hack

Dirty John: The Dirty Truth