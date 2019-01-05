‘Neighbours’ star Darius Perkins dies at the age of 54

Neighbours star Darius Perkins, the original Scott Robinson in the Australian soap, has died aged 54.

The actor, who also appeared in Home and Away, had been suffering from cancer, the Herald Sun reported.

He appeared in Neighbours, then a new soap, in 1985 as Robinson – a role later played by Jason Donovan.

He briefly played another character, Marty Kranic, in the soap in 2013.

According to the Herald Sun, he died on Wednesday.

His former Neighbours co-star and close friend David Clencie told the publication: “We had this incredible bond. We were mates to the very end.

“He was completely selfless.”

He added: “I am so sad, really devastated to lose my mate.”

Perkins’s sister-in-law Kate Kuthbert wrote on Twitter: “My adored brother-in-law passed away last night . . . He was funny and kind and so loving. And he was too young to go. And I’m really, really sad.” – PA