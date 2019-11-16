There’s a flutter of anticipation on Wednesday’s edition of Today with Seán O’Rourke (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) when stand-in host Miriam O’Callaghan announces she’s interviewing Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

After all, last year’s radio encounter between the pair was a memorable joust, not least for O’Callaghan, in her immaculate SoCoDu tones, branding the Minister a “posh boy”. This time, however, the encounter lacks the same spark, mainly because the rematch is overshadowed by the undercard, in which the irresistible force of O’Callaghan runs into the immutable object that is Danny Healy-Rae. In truth, it’s no contest.