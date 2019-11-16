Miriam O’Callaghan is rendered powerless by Danny Healy-Rae
Radio review: Her interview with minister Eoghan Murphy is more reconciliation than rematch
The independent TD for Kerry is on the show for a discussion about fellow TD Noel Grealish. File Photograph: Alan Betson
There’s a flutter of anticipation on Wednesday’s edition of Today with Seán O’Rourke (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) when stand-in host Miriam O’Callaghan announces she’s interviewing Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.
After all, last year’s radio encounter between the pair was a memorable joust, not least for O’Callaghan, in her immaculate SoCoDu tones, branding the Minister a “posh boy”. This time, however, the encounter lacks the same spark, mainly because the rematch is overshadowed by the undercard, in which the irresistible force of O’Callaghan runs into the immutable object that is Danny Healy-Rae. In truth, it’s no contest.